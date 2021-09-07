Big Ben clock hands go blue after surprise historical discovery

Restorers initially thought the dials were painted black when it was finished in 1859

Laura O'Callaghan
Sep 7, 2021

Big Ben’s clock hands are to return to their original shade as one of London’s most well-known landmarks moves closer to the completion of its refurbishment.

The iconic building is undergoing a major facelift which has seen it shrouded in scaffolding for the past four years.

Now, with less than a year to go before the tower at the Houses of Parliament is expected to be fully revamped, the clock hands have reappeared in their original format.

During work on the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower, workmen discovered that the hands were originally painted blue rather than black.

As a result, restorers decided to paint the hands in their original Prussian blue colour.

The extensive project involves reglazing and repainting the clock dials, adding a lift to the tower, repairing roof tiles, upgrading lighting and refurbishing the stonework.

The £80 million initiative to spruce up the 177-year-old tower is on track to wrap up in the second quarter of next year.

The completion will be marked by the ringing of Big Ben’s famous 13.7-tonne bell which has been largely silent since 2017.

In January 2020, the clock bonged to mark the moment the United Kingdom officially left the European Union.

Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said when fans of Big Ben see the final result the long wait will have been worth it.

He said: "While we are all longing for the sound of Big Ben marking the time, and for the scaffolding to be removed from the tower – I think we will all agree at the unveiling next year, our patience has been worth it.”


Results

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 2,200m, Winner: Zalman, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Hisham Al Khalediah II, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash.

6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Qader, Adrie de Vries, Jean de Roualle

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh180,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Mujeeb, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 (T) 1,600m, Winner: Shanaghai City, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly

8pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 (T) 1,400m, Winner: Nayslayer, Bernardo Pinheiro, Jaber Ramadhan

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont

Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950

Engine 3.6-litre V6

Gearbox Eight-speed automatic

Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm

Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020

Launched: 2008

Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools

Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category)

Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13

 

Impact in numbers

335 million people positively impacted by projects

430,000 jobs created

10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water

50 million homes powered by renewable energy

6.5 billion litres of water saved

26 million school children given solar lighting

Biography

Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance

Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related

Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services.

Family: Wife and three children.

Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

