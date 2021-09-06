Migrant crossings resume as children among latest to land in UK

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought ashore at Dungeness in Kent on September 6. Getty Images

Migrant crossings across the English Channel have resumed after a two-week hiatus with the arrival of dinghies carrying 158 people, including five children, in Dover.

A baby was among the latest arrivals at the Kent port on Sunday after four boats completed the perilous crossing from France.

Border Force officials were seen welcoming groups which included four toddlers wrapped in hooded jackets.

The vessels were the first to wash up on English shores in more than two weeks after a spate of bad weather stemmed the flow of migrants from across the Channel.

A child was heard crying as Border Force staff helped families and individuals disembark from their boats. They were led up a gangway and taken to the Home Office facility on the quayside.

Across the Channel, a 4-year-old child was among 23 passengers on board on inflatable boat who were rescued by French authorities after the vessel suffered engine trouble.

A group of people thought to be migrants make their way up the beach in Dungeness after being brought ashore from the local lifeboat. Getty Images

With clear skies and the forecast showing a mild day ahead, many more migrants were thought to have set off from beaches in northern France on Monday morning bound for the UK.

Border Force and French authorities were seen patrolling the Channel earlier on Monday in anticipation of a busy day for migrant crossings.

Sunday’s arrivals brought the total number of people who have crossed to the UK aboard small boats this year to more than 12,500.

The number of crossings so far this year has dwarfed the total figure in 2020, when 8,417 entries were registered.

However, despite the rising numbers, Britain welcomes far fewer migrants on boats and asylum seekers than many other European nations.

