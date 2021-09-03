Six charged in €100m jewel and diamond robbery at German museum

Six men have been charged over a €113 million ($134.1m) heist at a German museum in which unique, historic jewels were stolen.
The gang escaped with more than a dozen diamond-encrusted artefacts, including a sword encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulder-piece that contained the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.
The suspects, all German nationals aged between 22 and 27, are accused of aggravated gang robbery and aggravated arson.
Prosecutors did not identify the suspects but in the hunt to catch the gang, police said they were members of the "Remmo clan", a family notorious for ties to organised crime.
Two of the suspects had been convicted for stealing a 100 kilogram gold coin from Berlin's Bode Museum, another robbery that shook Germany.
The gang started a fire to cut off the power supply for street lighting around the museum just before the burglary, prosecutors said.
Armed with a revolver and an automatic-loading gun with a silencer, the burglars broke into the Green Vault museum in Dresden in the early hours of November 25, 2019.
They escaped with 21 pieces of jewellery encrusted with more than 4,300 diamonds, and an insurance value of €113.8m.
As they made their getaway to Berlin, they allegedly set fire to an Audi S6 in an underground car park, damaging 61 vehicles.
Dresden's Royal Palace, which runs the museum, said none of the items were recovered.
Police have also found no trace of the Canadian coin taken in the March 2017 robbery at the Bode Museum, near Chancellor Angela Merkel's Berlin apartment.
The Big Maple Leaf, one of five minted in 2007, is considered the world's second-largest gold coin after the one-tonne Australian Kangaroo issued in 2012.
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Albania 0 Italy 1
Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.
Based: Riyadh
Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany
Founded: September, 2020
Number of employees: 70
Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions
Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds
Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices
Defining head lice
Pediculus humanus capitis are tiny wingless insects that feed on blood from the human scalp. The adult head louse is up to 3mm long, has six legs, and is tan to greyish-white in colour. The female lives up to four weeks and, once mature, can lay up to 10 eggs per day. These tiny nits firmly attach to the base of the hair shaft, get incubated by body heat and hatch in eight days or so.
Identifying lice
Lice can be identified by itching or a tickling sensation of something moving within the hair. One can confirm that a person has lice by looking closely through the hair and scalp for nits, nymphs or lice. Head lice are most frequently located behind the ears and near the neckline.
Treating lice at home
Head lice must be treated as soon as they are spotted. Start by checking everyone in the family for them, then follow these steps. Remove and wash all clothing and bedding with hot water. Apply medicine according to the label instructions. If some live lice are still found eight to 12 hours after treatment, but are moving more slowly than before, do not re-treat. Comb dead and remaining live lice out of the hair using a fine-toothed comb.
After the initial treatment, check for, comb and remove nits and lice from hair every two to three days. Soak combs and brushes in hot water for 10 minutes.Vacuum the floor and furniture, particularly where the infested person sat or lay.
Courtesy Dr Vishal Rajmal Mehta, specialist paediatrics, RAK Hospital
Price, base: Dh5.1 million
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm
Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias
Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match
WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura
Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe
United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos
Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt
Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev
Singles match John Cena v Triple H
Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm
Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km
Price: From Dh796,600
On sale: now
