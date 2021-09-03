Six charged in €100m jewel and diamond robbery at German museum

Two of the suspects had previously been convicted for stealing a 100kg gold coin

DRESDEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: Criminal police investigate the environment outside the Residenzschloss palace that houses the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) collection of treasures on November 25, 2019 in Dresden, Germany. Thieves, apparently after having sabotaged the electricity supply, broke into the museum through a window early this morning and reportedly made off with jewels, diamonds and other precious stones worth one billion Euros, making it the biggest heist in post-World War II German history. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Police vehicles outside the building that housed the Green Vault museum of treasures. Getty

Simon Rushton
Sep 3, 2021

Six men have been charged over a €113 million ($134.1m) heist at a German museum in which unique, historic jewels were stolen.

The gang escaped with more than a dozen diamond-encrusted artefacts, including a sword encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulder-piece that contained the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

The suspects, all German nationals aged between 22 and 27, are accused of aggravated gang robbery and aggravated arson.

Police arrest Abdul Majed Remmo over €1bn jewellery heist

Prosecutors did not identify the suspects but in the hunt to catch the gang, police said they were members of the "Remmo clan", a family notorious for ties to organised crime.

Two of the suspects had been convicted for stealing a 100 kilogram gold coin from Berlin's Bode Museum, another robbery that shook Germany.

The gang started a fire to cut off the power supply for street lighting around the museum just before the burglary, prosecutors said.

Thieves with torches and tools break into the Green Vault museum in Dresden

Armed with a revolver and an automatic-loading gun with a silencer, the burglars broke into the Green Vault museum in Dresden in the early hours of November 25, 2019.

They escaped with 21 pieces of jewellery encrusted with more than 4,300 diamonds, and an insurance value of €113.8m.

As they made their getaway to Berlin, they allegedly set fire to an Audi S6 in an underground car park, damaging 61 vehicles.

Dresden's Royal Palace, which runs the museum, said none of the items were recovered.

Police have also found no trace of the Canadian coin taken in the March 2017 robbery at the Bode Museum, near Chancellor Angela Merkel's Berlin apartment.

The Big Maple Leaf, one of five minted in 2007, is considered the world's second-largest gold coin after the one-tonne Australian Kangaroo issued in 2012.

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE

Albania 0 Italy 1
Finland 2 Turkey 2
Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein
Iceland 2 Kosovo 0
Israel 0 Spain 1
Moldova 0 Austria 1
Serbia 1 Georgia 0
Ukraine 0 Croatia 2
Wales 0 Ireland 1

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.

Based: Riyadh

Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany

Founded: September, 2020

Number of employees: 70

Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions

Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds  

Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

No more lice

Defining head lice

Pediculus humanus capitis are tiny wingless insects that feed on blood from the human scalp. The adult head louse is up to 3mm long, has six legs, and is tan to greyish-white in colour. The female lives up to four weeks and, once mature, can lay up to 10 eggs per day. These tiny nits firmly attach to the base of the hair shaft, get incubated by body heat and hatch in eight days or so.

Identifying lice

Lice can be identified by itching or a tickling sensation of something moving within the hair. One can confirm that a person has lice by looking closely through the hair and scalp for nits, nymphs or lice. Head lice are most frequently located behind the ears and near the neckline.

Treating lice at home

Head lice must be treated as soon as they are spotted. Start by checking everyone in the family for them, then follow these steps. Remove and wash all clothing and bedding with hot water. Apply medicine according to the label instructions. If some live lice are still found eight to 12 hours after treatment, but are moving more slowly than before, do not re-treat. Comb dead and remaining live lice out of the hair using a fine-toothed comb.
After the initial treatment, check for, comb and remove nits and lice from hair every two to three days. Soak combs and brushes in hot water for 10 minutes.Vacuum the floor and furniture, particularly where the infested person sat or lay.

Courtesy Dr Vishal Rajmal Mehta, specialist paediatrics, RAK Hospital

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport

Price, base: Dh5.1 million

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm

Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card

50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias

Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe

United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev

Singles match John Cena v Triple H

Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The specs

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six

Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm

Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto

Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km

Price: From Dh796,600

On sale: now

