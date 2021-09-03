Boris Johnson demands action after racist abuse of England football players

England players look towards the crowd after their game against Hungary in Budapest was interrupted by flares landing on the pitch. England players were also the subject of racist abuse. AFP

UK British prime minister Boris Johnson has demanded urgent action after racist abuse was aimed at England football players in Hungary.

He called on football's international governing body Fifa to find a punishment strong enough to act as a deterrent, after abuse and plastic glasses rained down on players in the World Cup qualifying game in Budapest on Thursday.

Hungary was already serving a ban on spectators as punishment by European football governing body Uefa for similar incidents during Euro 2020 games.

But because the game was held under Fifa auspices the ban was not in effect and spectators were allowed.

“It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

He urged Fifa to take “strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good".

Fifa has vowed to take action after the abuse, which reporters in the stadium said included monkey chants directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during the match at the Puskas Arena.

Missiles and a flare were also thrown on to the pitch by a hostile home crowd during England’s 4-0 win.

England players were also booed before kick-off in the Hungarian capital, after they took the knee as a gesture against racism and discrimination.

Fifa said “adequate action” would be taken in regard to the abuse the players were subjected to in Budapest.

“First and foremost, Fifa strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero-tolerance stance for such behaviour in football,” it said on Friday.

“Fifa will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday's Hungary-England game.”

The Puskas Arena in Budapest was packed with Hungary supporters as a Uefa ban did not apply to World Cup qualifiers. AFP

Mr Johnson's government has previously been criticised by some players and commentators over attitudes towards racist abuse.

Some ministers were condemned for not criticising a section of England supporters who booed their own players for taking the knee before kick-off at matches during this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Ministers were accused of fanning the flames of prejudice.

Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subsequently targets of racist abuse, after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout that saw Italy win the final in July.

The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) said any fans identified would face legal action but it did not address the racism allegations.

“We need to identify the troublemakers and strictly punish them,” the MLSZ said.

“The fans who threw flares and cups on the pitch are being identified. The Hungarian Football Federation will report/has already reported them to the police.”

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: “We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it’s for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh.” The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that’s it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: “We have an entire wall known as ‘The Lab,’ covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings.” Be a team, suggests Addo: “When training together, you have to trust in each other’s abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other.” Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: “To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team.”

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

The low down on MPS What is myofascial pain syndrome? Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points). What are trigger points? Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points. What is myofascial or trigger-point release? Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

The Orwell Prize for Political Writing Twelve books were longlisted for The Orwell Prize for Political Writing. The non-fiction works cover various themes from education, gender bias, and the environment to surveillance and political power. Some of the books that made it to the non-fiction longlist include: Appeasing Hitler: Chamberlain, Churchill and the Road to War by Tim Bouverie

Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me by Kate Clanchy

Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez

Follow Me, Akhi: The Online World of British Muslims by Hussein Kesvani

Guest House for Young Widows: Among the Women of ISIS by Azadeh Moaveni

