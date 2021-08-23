Ian Botham made UK trade envoy to Australia

Ian Botham became a household name playing for England against Australia. Photo: Getty

Cricket legend Ian Botham has been appointed the UK’s trade envoy to Australia, the country he played against in two Ashes series to become a household name.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said Lord Botham, who was made a peer to the UK’s unelected upper house of parliament last year, would “bat for British business Down Under”.

Britain and Australia announced a free-trade deal in June which London said would eliminate tariffs on all British goods.

Lord Botham famously turned around a Test match against Australia in 1981 with a spectacular batting display that made him a hero at home, and even won respect in Australia.

“Ian will bat for UK business Down Under and help them seize the opportunities created by our historic trade deal,” Britain's trade minister, Liz Truss, said on Twitter.

He led the England Test cricket team between 1980 and 1981, a stint that included two Ashes series against Australia.

Lord Botham has been a critic of the EU in the past, and supported the campaign to leave the trading bloc in 2016.

Ian Botham playing against Australia in 1981.

Lord Botham is one of 10 trade envoys the Government hopes will help in “delivering an ambitious global trade agenda”.

“Our trade envoys play a key role in delivering our ambitious global trade agenda, and I am delighted the prime minister has appointed 10 trade envoys who will boost opportunities for British businesses in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets,” Ms Truss said.

“By boosting exports, promoting inward investment and creating high-value, high-paying jobs, our trade envoys will help us build back better from Covid-19, ensuring every part of the UK benefits from our trade strategy.”

The other nine new envoys in the trade team are all parliamentarians, sitting in either the House of Lords or as MPs, and have been selected from different political parties.

Baroness Hoey has been appointed to Ghana, Stephen Timms MP to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, David Mundell MP to New Zealand and Mark Eastwood MP to Pakistan.

Marco Longhi MP was appointed to Brazil, Conor Burns MP to Canada, Baron Walney to Tanzania, Felicity Buchan MP to Iceland and Norway, and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP to Cameroon.

The roles are all unpaid and voluntary. They bring the total number of trade envoys who help support the UK Government’s “trade and investment agenda” to 36, covering 76 countries.

Trade policy minister Greg Hands said: “From Norway to New Zealand, Pakistan to Brazil, our trade envoys will help increase UK trade with some of the world’s most exciting and dynamic markets and showcase the UK as a great place to invest.”

FA Cup semi-finals Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.15pm (UAE)

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

THE SPECS Touareg Highline Engine: 3.0-litre, V6 Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 340hp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh239,312

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

