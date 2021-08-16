UK vaccine factory wants to combine Covid and flu shots

Wearing masks on public transport is one of the few Covid restrictions still in force in the UK. Getty

Scientists in England are trying to combine the Covid-19 vaccine and flu shot to accelerate coronavirus booster programmes, it has been revealed.

Matthew Duchars, chief executive of the Vaccine Manufacturing & Innovation Centre, said his team would be evaluating the effectiveness of a single injection medicine.

Epidemiologists and vaccine manufacturers believe booster shots will be needed if coronavirus lockdowns are to be avoided.

“It will save a lot of time and it would be a lot more convenient to give just one shot, so it is something that we and vaccine developers and producers will be looking at,” Dr Duchars said.

“Let’s say we do need to give a seasonal vaccine and people need one shot for flu, and one shot for Covid and another for something else. If you can put them all into one, then that’s obviously preferable.”

If the combined vaccine is feasible it would be produced at VMIC, a £215 million ($297.9m) complex being built in Oxfordshire to become the UK’s first dedicated plant for developing and manufacturing vaccines.

VMIC expects to produce 70 million doses of a vaccine within four to five months.

“Our target is reasonable. I feel confident we can do that. Can we do it faster? Possibly. Hopefully. We’ll absolutely be working on trying to do that,” Dr Duchars said.

He said the UK’s vaccine stockpile was so vast that VMIC’s capabilities would not be needed until 2022.

The plan for a vaccine factory was first developed in 2018 and over the past year has centred around the coronavirus vaccine developed in Oxford.

The British government plans to start using VMIC's products next year.

“In our discussions, the [government] plan is to use VMIC for the revaccination campaign in 2022. That’s what we’ve refocused our efforts and attention on,” Dr Duchars said.

The UK is now out of its most recent coronavirus lockdown and almost all of the restrictions imposed have been lifted with most aspects of everyday life returning to near normality.

For several months, vaccine manufacturing companies have said they expect that fully inoculated people would need an extra dose to maintain protection and fend off new coronavirus variants.

A growing list of governments, including those in Chile, Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to older citizens or people with weak immune systems to curtail the fast-spreading Delta variant.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Sawt Assalam, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Foah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 6.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: RB Dixie Honor, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi. 7.30pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

UAE - India ties The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

The stats: 2017 Jaguar XJ Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700 Engine 3.0L V6 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 340hp @ 6,000pm Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km

