Students offered £10,000 to defer places on oversubscribed courses

The University of Leeds has overflow of students for some courses. Alamy

Students on oversubscribed English university courses are being offered £10,000 to defer starting classes after a spike in people qualifying was blamed in part on grade inflation.

The incentives of cash are being made to some prospective medical, business and law students.

Sheffield University has said there will be no vacancies on its clinical healthcare courses and the University of Exeter has offered free accommodation and cash incentives to medicine students.

The deputy vice chancellor at the University of Leeds, Peter Jimack, said there was a similar situation for law and business courses, and it was creating extra places for medical students.

“We've contacted students on a small number of programmes in two schools to let them know that we are going to make them an offer to defer to next year with an incentive of a cash payment of about £10,000 and our fee for their halls of residence in their first year being paid by the university,” Prof Jimack said.

“We are not putting pressure on anybody to make that choice, it's an entirely free choice.”

For medical students, there is a cap on the number of places based on the number of clinical placements that local hospitals can offer.

There was also a record number of applications after a year in which the National Health Service has been at the centre of fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

There was a record number of applications for studying medicine. Getty Images

At Leeds, the university is creating an extra 30 places for medicine students and people who defer will be given help for next year.

“We recognise that there is a national need and we know from the last 18 months how important our doctors and nurses are,” Prof Jimack said.

“So we're stepping-up and making available some additional places that we will make available to students from oversubscribed universities to come and study with us at Leeds.”

The crunch on places is a combination of the cap, more people than expected reaching the required grades and a record number of students have applied to study medicine.

A record 28,690 students applied for medicine course in 2021, a rise of 21 per cent on the previous year, figures from the University and College Admissions Service (Ucas).

The Medical Schools Council (MSC) and the Department for Education is working out exactly how the incentives programme will work.

“Medical schools are committed to maintaining high standards of education and training,” the MSC said.

“Currently, the sites where high-quality clinical placements are available, together with the facilities required to support medical education, are not exactly aligned with oversubscribed schools.

“For this reason medical schools have jointly agreed to support a brokerage programme so that applicants who have met the conditions of their offers at oversubscribed medical schools will be given the opportunity to move to different medical schools.”

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

