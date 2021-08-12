Deaths in shooting incident in Plymouth, England

A number of people have been killed, including a gunman, in Plymouth, south-west England, on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were at the scene.

"I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police," Johnny Mercer, a local member from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.

I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the Police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media. I will post news when I have it. — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 12, 2021

He later tweeted that "the incident is not terror-related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth".

The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth. Remain calm. It is for the Police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land. — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 12, 2021

South Western Ambulance Service said on Twitter: "We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams, multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics."

We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth.



We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/17xZs7LsTm — South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) August 12, 2021

This is a developing story...

