Boy raises £640,000 spending 500 nights in a tent

An 11-year-old boy inspired to raise money after a neighbour died from cancer has spent 500 nights in a tent.

Max Woosey, of south-west England, raised £640,000, more than £500,000 of which came in direct donations to his fundraising page, for a hospice in Devon and said he might consider another 500 nights under the canvas.

For his 500th night, Max, from Braunton, Devon, built a special sleeping den from wood and leaves.

“I’ve raised over £600,000. I don’t think it’s caught up with me just yet.” he said on Wednesday.

“I made the den out of some woods and we put some wood together and leaves over it. It wasn’t too bad. The only time I ever came in was the summer. I can do the cold,” he said on Wednesday.

When asked about the possibility of sleeping out for another 500 nights he said: “100 per cent definitely.”

“It feels amazing to reach 500 nights," he said. "It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long because so many cool things have happened since I started camping. I never ever thought that it would last this long but I absolutely love it."

His father, Mark, a Royal Marine, praised his son’s efforts and said he was ready for the camping to continue.

Tonight is night 500 camping out 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dmG60wSIxP — The Boy In The Tent (@TheBoyInTheTent) August 10, 2021

“I am entirely relaxed," he said. "He sleeps well in the tent and he enjoys it. My wife manages to sleep with one eye and ear open.

“I think he likes the freedom of sleeping in the tent. Nobody is checking exactly what time he goes to sleep. He has a bit of control."

Max began camping on March 28, 2020 with the aim of raising £100 after hearing about regular fundraising events for North Devon Hospice being cancelled because of Covid-19.

His neighbour Rick Abbott, who had terminal cancer, was cared for at the hospice.

Max's night at London Zoo. Alamy

“My friend Rick gave me his tent before he died and made me promise to have an adventure so that’s what I’m doing," Max wrote on his fundraising page.

The hospice estimates that Max has raised more than half of what has been lost in donations due to the pandemic.

Max Woosey meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson. No 10 Downing Street

On his one-year anniversary, about 1,000 children from as far away as the US and Singapore joined him camping.

He was also invited to camp next to the lion’s enclosure at London Zoo and in the garden of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's home at No 10 Downing Street.

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

