UK's Cameron made $10m lobbying for Greensill Capital, report says

It is reported that Mr Cameron was awarded a bonus of $700,000 in 2019 on top of his $1m-a-year salary.

Former UK prime minister David Cameron made $10 million (£7.2m) for his lobbying work for the collapsed finance company Greensill Capital, it has been reported.

Mr Cameron made $4.5 million in 2019 by cashing in shares and received a $1 million annual salary for his part-time advisory role, according to documents obtained by the BBC's Panorama programme.

In addition, it is understood that Mr Cameron was awarded a bonus of $700,000 in 2019 on top of his salary.

In total, the former Conservative Party leader - who led the UK from 2010 to 2016 - made about $10m before tax for two-and-a-half years' part-time work.

His spokesman said the former prime minister's finances were a private matter, according to the BBC.

Mr Cameron was investigated earlier this year about his lobbying efforts for Greensill Capital, which included sending text messages to current UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and arranging a private drink between Lex Greensill and Matt Hancock, who resigned as Britain's health minister in June this year.

MPs said Mr Cameron showed a "significant lack of judgment" but cleared him of breaking rules after he attempted to secure government funds for the ailing company before its collapse in March this year.

When Greensill Capital collapsed, it owed billions to lenders, potentially leaving British taxpayers with huge losses.

The company was the principal financial backer of a conglomerate that included Liberty Steel, which employs about 3,500 people in the UK.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

