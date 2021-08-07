Swiss police arrest former Uefa staff after raid on headquarters

Former IT staff have been held as part of an ongoing investigation, prosecutors say

Swiss police raided Uefa's headquarters in April. Reuters

Swiss police have arrested two former Uefa staff members after a raid on the headquarters of European football's governing body.

Police raided the premises in April, before the start of the European Championships.

The Vaud prosecution office said two arrests were made as part of a criminal investigation.

The investigation could continue for several months, it said.

Uefa said it dismissed two members of its information and communication technology staff immediately after learning of the investigation, which concerned “arrangements with external ICT service providers".

The investigation does not involve the sale of broadcasting rights or deals with sponsors, Uefa said.

“We are very satisfied with the way the investigation is conducted by the prosecutor of the canton of Vaud,” it said.

Uefa has described itself as “an injured party and a private claimant in the preliminary proceedings".

