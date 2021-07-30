Man who accosted England’s chief medical officer given suspended sentence

A man who accosted England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in a London park pleaded guilty on Friday to assault and was ordered to pay the scientist £100 ($140).

Lewis Hughes, 24, and another man filmed themselves harassing Mr Whitty, who has become a nationally recognisable figure through appearances at televised coronavirus briefings.

One man is seen on video putting his arm around Mr Whitty as they apparently drunkenly ask him for a photograph.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation and officers carried out a welfare check on the chief medical officer, who did not suffer any injuries.

Prosecutor Kalsoom Shah said: “This was a completely unacceptable act of targeting and assaulting Prof Chris Whitty.

“Lewis Hughes showed little regard for him or relevant social-distancing rules when he accosted the government’s chief medical Officer in the street. His behaviour was both shocking and disgraceful.

“Like everyone else, public figures should be free to go about their day-to-day work without fear of being targeted and assaulted. The CPS will always work with the police to bring to justice those who break the law in this way.”

I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.



I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

Hughes pleaded guilty to assault by beating during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He received an eight-week suspended prison sentence in addition to the fine.

The second accused, 24-year-old Jonathan Chew, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in November.

Mr Chew also denied willfully obstructing police constable Steven Ozden on the same day.

He was granted bail and was told to appear at the same court on November 23 for trial.

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Key 2013/14 UAE Motorsport dates October 4: Round One of Rotax Max Challenge, Al Ain (karting) October 1: 1 Round One of the inaugural UAE Desert Championship (rally) November 1-3: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Formula One) November 28-30: Dubai International Rally January 9-11: 24Hrs of Dubai (Touring Cars / Endurance) March 21: Round 11 of Rotax Max Challenge, Muscat, Oman (karting) April 4-10: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (Endurance)

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

