UK vows to relocate 3,000 Afghan interpreters by end of summer

British troops march alongside Afghan Army soldiers in Helmand province. The interpreters used on patrols are now being resettled in Britain, with the Taliban threat rising following the departure of foreign troops. AFP

The UK is hoping to relocate more than 3,000 Afghan interpreters and their families before the end of the summer, British authorities have said.

To ensure a swift removal, three passenger aircraft are taking off every week from Kabul and other locations to take former employees out of the country, with fears for their security growing as the Taliban advance.

Greater focus has come on to the fate of those who worked for foreign forces after a group of more than 40 senior retired British officers wrote an open letter urging swifter action.

Despite the pressure to do more, the Ministry of Defence insists that it is relocating all those at high risk along with their families.

While Britain has already extracted more than 2,300 Afghans, it plans to remove the remaining 700 before the September 11 deadline for foreign military withdrawal.

Prince Harry directs two Afghan men around a British Army cordon, with the help of an Afghan interpreter in Helmand province in 2008. A total of 2,300 interpreters have now been removed from the country by Britain. Reuters

The British Army used an estimated 3,000 interpreters during the two decades of conflict, but the former employees now face the threat of summary execution by the Taliban, who view them as collaborators.

A number have been threatened and five interpreters for coalition forces were murdered this year.

But with the departure of the last American troops and the Taliban controlling more than half of the country, British rules have been relaxed, allowing for those who were dismissed for minor infractions, such as not turning up for work, to be processed for resettlement.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to interpreters who risked their lives working alongside UK forces in Afghanistan,” the ministry said in statement. “Nobody's life should be put at risk because they supported the UK government to bring peace and stability.”

Ministry sources have disclosed that they are accelerating the pace of relocations but only for those at high risk.

While the parameters have been loosened, it is understood that authorities will not consider relocation for those former interpreters who have committed serious crimes.

The ministry has also said that the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy will continue after the military withdrawal with a dedicated team at the British embassy in Kabul investigating “claims from courageous local staff who are threatened as a result of their work with the UK".

Defence source said that they would review their plans if there was a “rapid deterioration” in the security situation in Afghanistan.

They have also dismissed reports that some former employees will be brought to the UK to decide whether they are eligible for resettlement rather than processing them in Afghanistan.

However, the ministry was stung by the criticism from the group of former officers, which included Gen Lord Richard Dannatt, who led the army during part of the war.

The officers claimed the relocations were not “being conducted with the required spirit of generosity and urgency”.

They added that too many interpreters had “unreasonably been rejected” and urged the government to review the policy immediately.

“Only those constituting a national security threat should be excluded,” they said.

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Seemar’s top six for the Dubai World Cup Carnival: 1. Reynaldothewizard

2. North America

3. Raven’s Corner

4. Hawkesbury

5. New Maharajah

6. Secret Ambition

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood's most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry's blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the "angry young man" for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man's "hero" as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father's oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The essentials What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature When: Friday until March 9 Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events. Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival's bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you're looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival's biggest guest authors. Information: www.emirateslitfest.com



UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba's new 'Tech Town' in Dubai is worth... $600m China's investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world's most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. "It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. "They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. "Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. "It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. "It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home."

Lampedusa: Gateway to Europe

Pietro Bartolo and Lidia Tilotta

Quercus

