UK ex-military chiefs demand relocation for Afghans who worked alongside British troops

There is concern in the Uk that more Afghns who worked with the Britsh military need to be relocated. Getty Images

More than 40 former senior British military figures are campaigning for the relocation of Afghans who worked alongside the UK in its campaign against the Taliban.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they said they were “gravely concerned” for hundreds of interpreters whose claims had been rejected.

“Too many of our former interpreters have unnecessarily and unreasonably been rejected … We strongly urge that the policy is reviewed again immediately, to ensure more are given sanctuary,” the letter read.

“If any of our former interpreters are murdered by the Taliban in the wake of our withdrawal, the dishonour would lay squarely at our nation’s feet.”

More than 2,200 former Afghan staff and their families have been allowed to resettle in the UK, the Ministry of Defence said.

The signatories read like a who’s who of British military leadership. They include four former chiefs of the defence staff, two former heads of the British Army, a former national security adviser and former defence minister Johnny Mercer, who served as a soldier in Helmand.

“Only those constituting a national security threat should be excluded,” the generals said.

“We are also gravely concerned for Afghan staff who provided essential support to us but who are ineligible for relocation because they did not work in an ‘exposed role’ or were contracted through third parties. The Taliban make no such distinction.”

The generals urged the government to “be as generous and welcoming” as possible.

The programme has been expanded but activists at the Sulha Alliance, which is campaigning for the Afghans, said many interpreters would be rejected. They also said people not in “exposed roles” and those who were dismissed from service were not eligible.

Sulha Alliance said more than 500 people, including interpreters and drivers, had been rejected under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Programme in the past three months.

The group, which is co-ordinating the letter campaign, said the UK government only expects to rehouse up to 800 more people under the Arap programme. That, it said, puts lives in danger.

Open Letter by senior UK defence figures: "We remain gravely concerned about the situation faced by our former interpreters & the supporting staff who stood shoulder to shoulder with us on the battlefield [...]. Far too many [relocation] applications are being rejected."@EdAitken pic.twitter.com/MTlW4fYfTE — The Sulha Alliance (@SulhaNetwork) July 28, 2021

“Time is of the utmost essence to save the lives of those who served alongside our servicemen and women in Afghanistan and who saved countless British lives,” the open letter read.

“It is clear there is insufficient capacity for ARAP to cope with the scale and pace required.

“If any of our former interpreters are murdered by the Taliban in the wake of our withdrawal, the dishonour would lay squarely at our nation's feet. ARAP is not providing the sanctuary that the British public have been led to believe is being granted to our former Afghan interpreters and colleagues.

“Too many of our former interpreters have unnecessarily and unreasonably been rejected from relocation to safety in the UK and we strongly urge that the policy is reviewed again immediately, to ensure more are given sanctuary.

“The current policy discriminates against the 35 per cent of staff dismissed from service for various reasons without any due process or ability to appeal their dismissal. We urge the Government to amend the policy so that all former interpreters are offered the chance to be resettled to the UK unless it is proven that they have committed such an offence that constitutes a threat to national security.”

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

Results 6.30pm Madjani Stakes Rated Conditions (PA) I Dh160,000 I 1,900m I Winner: Mawahib, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm Maiden Dh150,000 I 1,400m I Winner One Season, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Maiden Dh150,000 I 2,000m I Winner Street Of Dreams, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 8.15pm Dubai Creek Listed I Dh250,000 I 1,600m I Winner Heavy Metal, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm The Entisar Listed I Dh250,000 I 2,000m I Winner Etijaah, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson 9.25pm The Garhoud Listed I Dh250,000 I 1,200m I Winner Muarrab, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 10pm Handicap I Dh160,000 I 1,600m I Winner Sea Skimmer, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

