The newly-built 'Marble Arch Mound' after it was opened to the public next to Marble Arch in London. (Matt Dunham/AP)

A new 25-metre hill known as the Marble Arch Mound has opened to the public in central London, but failed to make a positive impression on visitors.

The attraction, which cost £2 million to build, consists of 130-steps leading through trees and greenery to a viewing platform at the top.

The temporary structure overlooks Hyde Park and Oxford Street, one of the city's busiest shopping districts, and is a short stroll from Regent Street, Bond Street and Piccadilly.

It was designed by Dutch architecture company MVRDV and commissioned by Westminster Council in a bid to boost footfall to the area following the coronavirus pandemic.

However, visitors are being offered refunds due to “teething problems” with the attraction.

A day after it opened to the public, parts of the man-made mountain in central London are “not yet ready for visitors”, Westminster Council has admitted, adding it was “sorry for the delay”.

The authority said it is working to resolve issues “over the next few days”.

Some visitors say they have been left underwhelmed by the attraction, which costs between £4.50 to £8 per ticket.

One user on Twitter described the development as a “poor idea” while another said the proposals “did not match reality".

Anyone who booked a ticket for the first week will be contacted and offered a refund as well as a free return ticket “so they can see the mound at its best”, the council said.

But there have been some complaints following its opening that work is still ongoing, with some people taking to social media to pan the attraction.

Marble arch mound is the worst thing I've ever done in London pic.twitter.com/njmpOFxrbf — Emma Wright (@emmabethwright) July 27, 2021

The Marble Arch mound? The teletubbies did it better 😂 pic.twitter.com/Dz8cuvUfMZ — Charlie Agnew (@Charl0ttesayshi) July 27, 2021

I went to the Marble Arch Mound today. It cost £2 million to build, and today was launch day, but it was still quite quiet.



Here is a short thread with info.



First, the original plan drawings and the marketing description do not quite match reality. pic.twitter.com/Km4YFbxySm — dan barker (@danbarker) July 26, 2021

In a statement, Westminster Council said: “We are aware that elements of the Marble Arch Mound are not yet ready for visitors.

“We are working hard to resolve this over the next few days.

“The mound is a living building by design.”

Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, added: “We really hope the scheme will serve two purposes. First, to draw and encourage people back into the centre and Westminster. We know that footfall is still down by about 50 per cent, so we really need to show that it’s open for business.

“Second, I hope that when people climb up here and see these fabulous views, they’ll be able to see Oxford Street through fresh eyes.”

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

How Alia's experiment will help humans get to Mars Alia’s winning experiment examined how genes might change under the stresses caused by being in space, such as cosmic radiation and microgravity. Her samples were placed in a machine on board the International Space Station. called a miniPCR thermal cycler, which can copy DNA multiple times. After the samples were examined on return to Earth, scientists were able to successfully detect changes caused by being in space in the way DNA transmits instructions through proteins and other molecules in living organisms. Although Alia’s samples were taken from nematode worms, the results have much bigger long term applications, especially for human space flight and long term missions, such as to Mars. It also means that the first DNA experiments using human genomes can now be carried out on the ISS.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

MWTC info Tickets to the MWTC range from Dh100 and can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.ae or by calling 800 86 823 from within the UAE or +971 4 366 2289 from outside the country and all Virgin Megastores. Fans looking to attend all three days of the MWTC can avail of a special 20 percent discount on ticket prices.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Barcelona v Liverpool, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE). Second leg Liverpool v Barcelona, Tuesday, May 7, 11pm Games on BeIN Sports

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

Fixture and table UAE finals day: Friday, April 13 at Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City 3pm, UAE Conference: Dubai Tigers v Sharjah Wanderers

6.30pm, UAE Premiership: Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership – final standings Dubai Exiles Abu Dhabi Harlequins Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Hurricanes Dubai Sports City Eagles Abu Dhabi Saracens

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”