British PM and President El Sisi commit to strengthening UK-Egypt relationship

Leaders discussed coronavirus, regional issues and Cop26

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. AFP

Soraya Ebrahimi
Jul 20, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, on Tuesday, with the pair reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the UK-Egypt relationship.

Mr Johnson said the recent visit of the Carrier Strike Group’s HMS Diamond to the port of Alexandria was an example of the countries deepening their security and defence partnership.

The leaders also discussed opportunities for greater collaboration in the global fight against Covid-19, including on vaccines.

Egypt's El Sisi upbeat on GERD dispute, but what are his options?

Mr Johnson welcomed Egypt’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and he and Mr El Sisi discussed the importance of further progress on the Middle East peace process.

Both also reaffirmed British and Egyptian support for the interim government in Libya as it works towards democratic elections, and for the removal of all foreign forces from the country.

Mr Johnson concluded the call by saying that he was looking forward to welcoming Mr El Sisi to the UN climate summit, Cop26, in Glasgow in November.

He also encouraged Egypt to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050 before the summit.

Updated: July 20th 2021, 7:56 PM
Pad Man

Dir: R Balki

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Three-and-a-half stars

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE

Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family:

• Buy second hand stuff

 They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident.

• Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres

 Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics.

• Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries.

Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are.

• Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home

Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

UAE v Ireland

1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets

2nd ODI, January 12

3rd ODI, January 14

4th ODI, January 16

The National in Davos

We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
See also
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Captain Marvel

Director: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law,  Ben Mendelsohn

4/5 stars

