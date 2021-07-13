Gang that trafficked hundreds with fake French ID cards busted in Spain

Police have arrested 18 members of a gang who smuggled more than 400 illegal Albanian immigrants into the UK and the US using fake French identity cards.

The operation was led by the Spanish National Police and Europe's crime agency, Europol, to break-up the international crime group.

The arrests took place in the sea port of Tarragona, in Spain's north-east.

Police have seized more than 1,000 items following arrests in Spain linked to people smuggling. Europol

Houses were also raided resulting in the seizure of fake documents, financial documents, records of the illegal activities, electronic equipment, cash and various narcotic substances, including cannabis, cocaine and synthetic drugs.

The two-year investigation has led to 46 arrests so far.

The breakthrough came when police targeted a group operating in the UK and Ireland who were managing the flights and logistics for those entering the country.

It led to the identification of a key player in Spain who was facilitating the operation.

🚩Desarticulada una red internacional dedicada a falsificar documentos para introducir migrantes albaneses en #ReinoUnido y #EstadosUnidos



En total han sido detenidas un total de 46 personas, 19 de ellas en España pic.twitter.com/iXM6rJjRjc — Policía Nacional (@policia) July 12, 2021

"The investigation targeted a criminal network based in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which managed the flights and the reception of the migrants into those countries," Europol said.

"Intelligence shared by the US Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations led to the identification of a high-value target in Spain.

"From there, the suspect and his accomplices facilitated the illegal entry of migrants through various airports in Spain and Portugal into the United Kingdom, while providing them with forged French identity cards."

The operation in Europe is also connected to three ongoing criminal investigations in the United States.

The investigation was launched in 2019 to examine the growing use of specific types of falsified documents by Western Balkan immigrants," Europol said.

Read More Afghan held in UK over alleged running of people smuggling racket

Previous phases of the investigation have led to the dismantling of a group of criminals identified on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten who smuggled Albanian immigrants with fake documents to the United States.

In December last year, couriers travelling to Kosovo and Albania to distribute the fake documents were also arrested.

Four shops printing forged documents in Kosovo were dismantled in March, more than 400 migrants have been identified at airports and more than 1,000 fake documents seized.

Last week, in a separate investigation, the UK's National Crime Agency arrested an Afghan man accused of being a leader of an international people smuggling network carrying migrants to the UK from northern Europe in lorries.

Gul Wali Jabarkhel, 32, who was detained in north London, appeared in court on Saturday.

He is accused of being a high-ranking member of an Afghan crime group with links to criminal organisations in Belgium.

They allegedly planned to use corrupt lorry drivers to carry out the operation.

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

If you go The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Seattle from Dh5,555 return, including taxes.

The car

Hertz offers compact car rental from about $300 (Dh1,100) per week, including taxes. Emirates Skywards members can earn points on their car hire through Hertz.

The national park

Entry to Mount Rainier National Park costs $30 for one vehicle and passengers for up to seven days. Accommodation can be booked through mtrainierguestservices.com. Prices vary according to season. Rooms at the Holiday Inn Yakima cost from $125 per night, excluding breakfast.

Wednesday's results Finland 3-0 Armenia

Faroes Islands 1-0 Malta

Sweden 1-1 Spain

Gibraltar 2-3 Georgia

Romania 1-1 Norway

Greece 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy

Switzerland 2-0 Rep of Ireland

Israel 3-1 Latvia

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Dubai World Cup Carnival Card: 6.30pm: Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 1,200m

7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (Dirt) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Zabeel Turf Listed $175,000 (T) 2,000m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Cape Verdi Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Handicap $135,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,600m

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

