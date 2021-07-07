Prince Charles invites Coldstream Guards to play Football's Coming Home and Sweet Caroline

The Band of the Coldstream Guards performed football fan classics by royal command, as England prepares to play Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

The performance of Football’s Coming Home and Sweet Caroline on Tuesday included a good luck message to the team, who have not reached the final of a men’s international tournament since 1966.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, asked the band to perform in the garden of their home, Clarence House, in central London.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards, founded in 1785, is one of the best known in the British Army. It regularly plays for ceremonial occasions and events such as Trooping the Colour, the Changing of the Guard, and the Festival of Remembrance.

Charles and Camilla were not at the performance because they are on a week-long trip to Wales.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who was also at the last-16 game against Germany, is expected at the semi-final in London's Wembley Stadium.

Football’s Coming Home – also known as Three Lions – was written by English comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and rock band the Lightning Seeds to mark England hosting the Euro 96 tournament. It has been a staple for England fans ever since.

But Sweet Caroline is a more recent addition to the football fans' canon.

Neil Diamond’s classic has become a hit among supporters attending England games, but its place in football appreciation came after clubs such as Chelsea and Aston Villa used it to celebrate wins.

Going into the semi-final, Denmark have become the neutrals’ favourite, after having to overcome the on-field collapse of star player Christian Eriksen in their first match.

England go into the game hoping to reach a final for the first time in 55 years but they are also in their second semi-final in as many tournaments after losing in the last four at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

