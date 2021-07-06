Mena states show growing awareness of climate change threat

Middle Eastern countries are becoming more aware of the threat from climate change and the implications of global warming, an environmental expert said.

Dr Michael Mason, the director of the Middle East Centre at the London School of Economics, said the rise in awareness was reflected by public messaging from places including the UAE.

“Some countries are taking quite seriously climate change communication,” he said in a webinar organised by the Council for Arab-British Understanding, a not-for-profit organisation in London.

Dr Mason, who is also an associate of LSE’s Grantham Research Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, referenced a picture from the UAE’s National Environment Day that showed children promoting greener decisions.

He said it served to highlight the “extent to which younger generations are educated about energy efficiency and climate change”.

Dr Mason also cited the changing nature of news reporting from the Middle East, noting “that climate change coverage in the region has traditionally been featured as foreign news, talking about international climate change negotiations”.

“But in recent years you’re seeing more and more an awareness of this is something that has domestic implications,” he said

“There’s a perception in the region that climate change is an issue.”

Research on climate attitudes, published in January, found that 64 per cent of those surveyed from eight countries in the Mena region believed that climate change was a global emergency.

The study by the UN Development Programme polled people in Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia.

The UAE has offered to host the UN climate summit Cop28 in 2023 and has received support from Bahrain and Jordan, among others.

John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, said he saw “strong arguments” for the UAE’s candidacy.

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Summer special

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,200 metres Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Younis Kalbani (trainer) 5.30pm: UAE Arabian Derby (PA) | Prestige | Dh150,000 | 2,200m Winner: Octave, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi 6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round 3 (PA) | Group 3 Dh300,000 | 2,200m Winner: Harrab, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Ali 6.30pm: Emirates Championship (PA) | Group 1 | Dh1million | 2,200m Winner: BF Mughader, Szczepan Mazur, Younis Al Kalbani 7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship (TB) | Group 3 | Dh380,000 | 2,200m Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) | Conditions | Dh70,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF La’Asae, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

Williams at Wimbledon Venus Williams - 5 titles (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008) Serena Williams - 7 titles (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016)

Dubai World Cup Carnival card: 6.30pm: Handicap (Turf) | US$175,000 | 2,410 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (Dirt) | $100,000 | 1,400m 7.40pm: Handicap (T) | $145,000 | 1,000m 8.15pm: Dubawi Stakes Group 3 (D) | $200,000 | 1,200m 8.50pm: Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (T) | $200,000 | 1,800m 9.25pm: Handicap (T) | $175,000 | 1,400m

