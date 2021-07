Suspected migrants found 'struggling to breathe' in lorry on England's M25

Migrants hope to board lorries at the Calais ferry terminal, France, to try to reach England. Reuters

Twelve people have been found in the back of a lorry on the M25 after police were alerted by concerned members of the public.

Emergency services were called to the motorway near Chertsey, Surrey, in southern England, after receiving reports at about 11am on Thursday that people were on board and struggling to breathe.

Surrey Police officers stopped lorries to find the correct one. Eleven men and a woman, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, were found inside a vehicle.

Traffic was "backed up for miles" as a result of the incident, a witness said.

Motorist Melissa Bell was travelling eastbound on the M25 to Leatherhead when traffic ground to a halt.

"There was a lorry which had been stopped by multiple police cars and there were ambulances there, too," Ms Bell said.

"There were numerous East African-looking men. Some were lying face-down on the hard shoulder and some sat up with masks on.

"I just couldn't understand it. I've never seen anything like it."

Surrey Police said the lorry was stopped between junctions 10 and 11 on the anti-clockwise carriageway about 11.30am. Two lanes of the motorway were closed while officers dealt with the incident.

The roads policing unit confirmed both junctions reopened about 1.45pm.

"Officers were given a very limited description of a lorry and were told that people on board were struggling to breathe," a force representative said.

"This resulted in police needing to stop a number of lorries quickly to try to identify the one involved."

The suspected migrants were checked by paramedics at the roadside before being taken into police custody.

The matter will now be dealt with by immigration enforcement.

"The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes, often to the most vulnerable people, by removing those with no right to be in the UK," Immigration Minister Chris Philp told Sky News.

"We continue to work with law enforcement agencies and tackle illegal migration in all its forms.

"Our New Plan for Immigration will speed up the removal of those who have entered the UK illegally."

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m

Winner: Ferdous, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,400m

Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel

6pm: UAE Arabian Derby Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 2,200m

Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami

6.30pm: Emirates Championship Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 2,200m

Winner: Somoud, Patrick Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 2,200m

Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan

7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Conditions (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Bairaq, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 3 (Kroos 4', Ramos 30', Marcelo 37') Eibar 1 (Bigas 60')

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

TALE OF THE TAPE Manny Pacquiao

Record: 59-6-2 (38 KOs)

Age: 38

Weight: 146lbs

Height: 166cm

Reach: 170cm Jeff Horn

Record: 16-0-1 (11 KOs)

Age: 29

Weight: 146.2lbs

Height: 175cm

Reach: 173cm

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

