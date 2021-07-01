Slovenia's 'Marshal Tweeto' takes on EU presidency

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa will be a key power-broker in Brussels as his country takes on the EU presidency. AP

An admirer of Donald Trump nicknamed “Marshal Tweeto” because of his outbursts on social media becomes one of Europe's top power-brokers on Thursday as Slovenia assumes the rotating presidency of the EU.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa will help to drive the EU’s agenda despite concerns in Brussels over the state of democracy and media freedom in the country.

Mr Jansa, 62, is in his third term in office after mounting a comeback from a spell in prison to retake the reins just before the pandemic erupted.

He says his priorities for Slovenia’s six-month presidency are to protect the “European way of life” and the rule of law.

But he faces protests at home amid claims that his government wants to silence criticism from the media by curbing funds and attacking journalists.

A coalition of media watchdogs wrote to EU leaders the day before Slovenia replaced Portugal at the helm, urging them to “ensure that the presidency is not abused”.

They accused Mr Jansa of “stoking the toxicity of public debate and the smearing of leading critical journalists as part of a programme of intimidation”.

Mr Jansa’s online tirades include an essay entitled “war with the media” in which he saluted Mr Trump’s provocative use of social media.

Last year he sent a premature congratulatory message to Mr Trump after partial results in the US election showed the Republican president in an illusory lead.

He had earlier given his backing to Mr Trump by predicting that eventual winner Joe Biden would be “one of the weakest presidents in history”.

We respect difficult, tragic personal life of @JoeBiden and some of his political achievements years ago. But today, if elected, he would be one of the weakest presidents in history. When a free world desperately needs STRONG #US as never before. Go, win, @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇸🇮 — Janez Janša (@JJansaSDS) October 23, 2020

A separate controversy concerns Mr Jansa’s failure to appoint prosecutors to the EU’s new anti-corruption body.

Mr Jansa is accused of vetoing one of the candidates because they had previously investigated him personally.

Critics compare him to Hungary’s strongman leader Viktor Orban, who is at odds with Brussels on a series of issues.

“Stop being soft with wannabe autocrats or else they will gain momentum,” said Daniel Freund, an ecologist member of the European Parliament.

Mr Jansa says his government is the victim of unsubstantiated accusations and says he is committed to freedom of speech and expression.

In a letter to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, he blamed weaknesses in Slovenia’s democracy on the legacy of the former Communist regime in Yugoslavia.

“We do not wish for our work be overshadowed by absurd charges,” he said.

Protesters hold an anti-government rally in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where Mr Jansa's government is accused of undermining media freedom. AP

A young Mr Jansa was imprisoned by a military court under the Yugoslav regime in the 1980s.

His “Marshal Tweeto” nickname is a reference to former Yugoslav leader Marshal Josip Broz Tito.

A second stint in prison derailed Mr Jansa's political career after his first two terms as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2008 and 2012 to 2013.

He served six months behind bars for alleged corruption over an arms deal, but the conviction was later annulled and Mr Jansa was released.

In 2018, his nationalist Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) came out on top in a general election, although other parties initially refused to co-operate.

The success of his anti-immigrant party came after half a million migrants passed through Slovenia during the 2015 refugee crisis in Europe.

Last year, he emerged as Slovenia’s leader for a third time after a liberal prime minister resigned and the SDS formed a four-party coalition.

He promised to cut red tape to boost Slovenia’s economy and bring in military conscription to strengthen the country’s army.

The think tank Civicus says the Covid restrictions which followed shortly afterwards were used as a pretext to restrict civil liberties.

Civil society groups in Slovenia have had their funding cut on the grounds that the money is needed to tackle the pandemic, according to Civicus.

Mr Jansa, right, will help to steer the EU agenda with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, left. AP

Protests against Mr Jansa’s government have persisted despite fines of up to €10,000 ($11,800) for those involved.

In February he survived a vote of no confidence in parliament which he described as a “destructive farce”.

Slovenia’s presidency means Mr Jansa’s government is responsible for managing EU legislation and ensuring co-operation between countries.

The presiding nation is expected to act as an “honest and neutral broker” to ensure the smooth running of the bloc.

Ljubljana’s priorities include cyber resilience, EU enlargement in the Balkans and the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Slovenia, which joined the bloc in 2004, is due to receive €1.8 billion of EU funds aimed at assisting its recovery.

In the lead-up to Slovenia’s presidency, Mr Jansa has sought to display commitment to the EU and the rule of law.

“All our neighbouring countries are with us in the European Union, and they are not only friendly countries, but are, together with us, a part of the common European family,” he said.

But he warned that Brussels must acknowledge the differences between its 27 members and avoid what he called a “one size fits all” approach.

Referring to Slovenia’s breakaway from Yugoslavia in 1991, he said: “We would never have succeeded 30 years ago if we had spoken and done only what was easy and agreeable.”

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Getting there The flights Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours. The stay Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com. Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

Recipe Garlicky shrimp in olive oil

Gambas Al Ajillo Preparation time: 5 to 10 minutes Cooking time: 5 minutes Serves 4 Ingredients 180ml extra virgin olive oil; 4 to 5 large cloves of garlic, minced or pureed (or 3 to 4 garlic scapes, roughly chopped); 1 or 2 small hot red chillies, dried (or ¼ teaspoon dried red chilli flakes); 400g raw prawns, deveined, heads removed and tails left intact; a generous splash of sweet chilli vinegar; sea salt flakes for seasoning; a small handful of fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped Method ▶ Heat the oil in a terracotta dish or frying pan. Once the oil is sizzling hot, add the garlic and chilli, stirring continuously for about 10 seconds until golden and aromatic. ▶ Add a splash of sweet chilli vinegar and as it vigorously simmers, releasing perfumed aromas, add the prawns and cook, stirring a few times. ▶ Once the prawns turn pink, after 1 or 2 minutes of cooking, remove from the heat and season with sea salt flakes. ▶ Once the prawns are cool enough to eat, scatter with parsley and serve with small forks or toothpicks as the perfect sharing starter. Finish off with crusty bread to soak up all that flavour-infused olive oil.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30, December 1-2

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

