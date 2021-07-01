EU-approved vaccines effective against Delta variant

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-FRANCE-MUSEUM-HEALTH-VIRUS A visitor wearing a face mask takes a selfie in front of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece 'Mona Lisa' also known as 'La Gioconda' in the Salle des Etats at the Louvre Museum in Paris. AFP (AFP)

The four Covid-19 vaccines approved by the EU offer protection against the Delta variant and other strains of the virus prevalent in Europe, the bloc’s medicines regulator said on Thursday.

The World Health Organisation has said that the highly infectious Delta variant, first detected in India, could be the dominant strain of the virus in Europe by August.

Marco Cavaleri, the head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency, said the EU body was "aware of concerns caused by the rapid spread of the Delta variant.”

"Right now it seems that the four vaccines approved in the European Union are protecting against all the strains circulating in Europe, including the Delta variant", he said

"Emerging data from real world evidence are showing that two doses of vaccines are protective against the Delta variant."

The Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots are approved for use in the bloc.

Mr Cavaleri cautioned that a number of variants had emerged in recent months and called on vaccine manufacturers to check that their products protected against new strains.

"Now there is the so-called Delta Plus variant, which is the Delta variant with an additional mutation in the spike protein, that is also important and we need to check that as well”, he said.

The WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday that cases had risen in the region by 10 per cent in the past week after two months of decline.

“The three conditions for a new wave of excess hospitalizations and deaths before the autumn are therefore in place: new variants, deficit in vaccine uptake, increased social mixing”, he told reporters.

“There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he said, adding that it was even more important when there are fewer rules in place to follow. He also urged people to get vaccinated without hesitating.

The WHO’s Europe region is made up of 53 countries and territories, including some in Central Asia.

Around 63 per cent of people in the region are still waiting for their first shot, Mr Kluge said.

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

MATCH DETAILS Manchester United 3 Greenwood (21), Martial (33), Rashford (49) Partizan Belgrade 0

