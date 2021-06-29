UK minister visits Syrian border to push for continued humanitarian access

The UK Minister for the European Neighbourhood, Wendy Morton, at the Bab Al Hawa crossing on the Turkey-Syria border

The Minister for the European Neighbourhood, Wendy Morton, visited the Bab Al Hawa border crossing between Turkey and northern Syria on Tuesday to see how vital UK and international humanitarian assistance is reaching 2.4 million Syrians every month.

Her visit comes before a crucial vote on July 10, when UN Security Council members will decide whether to keep this crossing open.

The UK wants the Bab Al Hawa crossing to remain open and for others to be reopened so that life-saving food, shelter and medical supplies can be delivered and vital aid operations can continue.

The border from Turkey is the only authorised route for co-ordinated humanitarian aid to reach more than 2 million people in north-west Syria who have been displaced from their homes.

The British government says Russia and China have used their veto power to reduce the number of border crossings available leaving only Bab Al Hawa.

It says this makes it more difficult to respond to rising humanitarian needs in the region.

The UK has urged all security council members to vote to expand humanitarian access into Syria to avoid an even greater deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the north-west of the country.

“The Bab Al Hawa border crossing must remain open so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can reach the most vulnerable Syrians," Ms Morton said.

"Between 2020 and 2021, the UK provided clean drinking water to over 225,000 people, health consultations to more than 400,000 Syrians and formal education to over 200,000 children in north-west Syria – all through this vital aid crossing.

“The UK, as a force for good in the region, will be voting in favour of maximum humanitarian access at the UNSC so that charities operating in north-west Syria can continue their life-saving work.

"More than 13 million Syrians remain in dire need of support across the war-torn country."

Ms Morton reaffirmed UK support for Turkey’s efforts to maintain the ceasefire in the region and to protect defenceless civilians fleeing the Syrian regime’s assaults.

"Turkey is a close friend of the UK and a Nato ally on the frontline of some of the most serious challenges the world faces," she said.

"The UK will continue to support Turkey as it helps refugees from Syria, including through our pledge of £427 million [$591.1m] to the EU Facility for Refugees by 2025."

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World's largest 360-degree projection surface

