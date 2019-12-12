US says any 'Christmas gift' from North Korea will meet response

Kim Jong-un has warned of a spectacular “Christmas gift” if the US does not make concessions to Pyongyang by the end of the year. AP

The US on Wednesday signalled President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts with North Korea's leader were nearing an end, and that Kim Jong-un's threats of new missile tests meant a response beyond dialogue may be necessary.

Mr Kim has warned of a spectacular “Christmas gift” if the US does not make concessions to Pyongyang by the end of the year, after almost two years of talks.

He and Mr Trump have held two summits and had a third meeting in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.

Those meetings have not provided progress towards a treaty or accord. With no sanctions relief coming, dialogue has stopped and North Korea resumed short-range missile testing in May.

Messages between the two countries have returned to the combative tone heard before Mr Trump began a charm offensive with the North's leader early in 2018.

Mr Kim's suggestion that a new test could be imminent has raised concern about the country's intercontinental ballistic missile programme, which could provide the technology for a nuclear warhead to reach the US.

Analysts have consistently said Mr Kim will not agree to give up the North's nuclear weapons, no matter what sanctions relief or concessions are offered.

The Trump administration, along with other countries, is demanding complete denuclearisation from North Korea, which is officially called DPRK.

With no progress evident, Kim Yong-chol, a top aide to Mr Kim, last week called the US president a “heedless and erratic old man” and condemned his “odd words and expression”.

A meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, called by the US after weeks of pressure from European and other members who accuse the North of breaking UN resolutions, amounted to an admission that Mr Trump's efforts had stalled.

“Missile and nuclear testing will not bring the DPRK greater security," said Kelly Craft, US ambassador to the UN.

“We trust that the DPRK will turn away from further hostility and threats, and instead make a bold decision to engage with us.

“If events prove otherwise, we, this Security Council, must all be prepared to act accordingly.”

Ms Craft was hinting at sanctions against Pyongyang.

UN Assistant Secretary General Khaled Khiari told the council that a launch on November 28 was the 13th time North Korea had fired ballistic missiles this year.

North Korea announced on December 7 that “an important test” at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, on the west coast, would help to change the “strategic position of the DPRK once again in the near future”.

Military experts believe the word “strategic” refers to the North's nuclear capability and Mr Khiari said analysts had reported signs of a rocket engine test at the site in recent days.

This is sometimes a precursor to a nuclear test.

The European countries at the UN, led by Britain, France and Germany, has warned repeatedly in the past three months that North Korea's resumption of missile tests must be answered.

More than 20 have been reported this year.

The US, seeking to sustain its attempts to reach peace on the Korean Peninsula and end the North's missile activity, had until Wednesday sought to avoid a diplomatic clash with Pyongyang.

Ms Craft said the US was prepared to offer “flexibility” in fulfilling a plan for action signed by Mr Trump and Mr Kim in their first summit, in Singapore in April 2018.

But she voiced concern that the North was indicating it would test intercontinental ballistic missiles “which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons”.

Ms Craft appeared to rule out meeting North Korea's demands for an offer in the year's final weeks.

“The United States and the Security Council have a goal – not a deadline,” she said.

“We remain ready to take action in parallel, and to simultaneously take concrete steps towards this agreement.”

China and Russia, who like the US, Britain and France are permanent members of the council and hold the power of veto, indicated that collective action on Pyongyang's nuclear programme would be difficult.

“There appears no prospect of progress” on denuclearisation, only stagnation, said Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia.

But Mr Nebenzia urged the US and North Korea to continue talks, saying: “Sanctions cannot replace diplomacy."

Britain's permanent representative to the UN, Karen Pierce, said North Korea was a threat to international peace and security, “owing to the unabated development of ballistic missile and nuclear weapons technology”.

“Since May 2019 they have tested three different types of short-range ballistic missiles, and these tests have demonstrated substantial progress for this illegal and reckless weapons programme,” Ms Pierce said.

“Further breaches of Security Council resolutions, whether they're ballistic missile launches, space launch vehicles or nuclear tests, will only harden the resolve of the council.”

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The finalists Player of the Century, 2001-2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Ronaldinho Coach of the Century, 2001-2020: Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jose Mourinho (Tottenham Hotspur), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid), Sir Alex Ferguson Club of the Century, 2001-2020: Al Ahly (Egypt), Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain) Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) Club of the Year: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Real Madrid Coach of the Year: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Agent of the Century, 2001-2020: Giovanni Branchini, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Samau Xmnsor, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Ottoman, Szczepan Mazur, Abdallah Al Hammadi

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Sharkh, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 85,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Yaraa, Fernando Jara, Majed Al Jahouri

7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Maaly Al Reef, Bernardo Pinheiro, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Jinjal, Fabrice Veron, Ahmed Al Shemaili

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Al Sail, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

Get Out Director: Jordan Peele Stars: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford Four stars

