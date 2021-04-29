US fines software company SAP $8m for breach of Iran sanctions

The US said the German company would have faced stiffer penalties had it not voluntarily disclosed activities that breached American sanctions against Iran. AP

US prosecutors said on Thursday that software company SAP will have to pay $8 million in penalties after it acknowledged it illegally exported its products to Iran.

They said the German company would have faced stiffer penalties had it not voluntarily disclosed the activities, which breached US sanctions against Iran.

The company agreed to the penalties as part of an agreement with the US departments of justice, commerce and treasury.

In a statement, SAP said it welcomed the resolution.

Several senior US diplomats will visit the Middle East in the next few days to update officials on indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, which are being enabled by third parties in Vienna.

President Joe Biden’s administration is considering a reversal of some of the most stringent sanctions imposed on Iran by former president Donald Trump.

It wants to bring Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, which Mr Trump abandoned.

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Fight Night FIGHT NIGHT Four title fights: Amir Khan v Billy Dib - WBC International title

Hughie Fury v Samuel Peter - Heavyweight co-main event

Dave Penalosa v Lerato Dlamini - WBC Silver title

Prince Patel v Michell Banquiz - IBO World title Six undercard bouts: Michael Hennessy Jr v Abdul Julaidan Fatah

Amandeep Singh v Shakhobidin Zoirov

Zuhayr Al Qahtani v Farhad Hazratzada

Lolito Sonsona v Isack Junior

Rodrigo Caraballo v Sajid Abid

Ali Kiydin v Hemi Ahio

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

