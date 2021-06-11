Trump administration forced Apple to hand over Democrats' data

The New York Times reports the Department of Justice was investigating leaks relating to contacts with Russia

'The New York Times' reported that one of the people under investigation by Mr Trump's Justice Department was a minor. Reuters
'The New York Times' reported that one of the people under investigation by Mr Trump's Justice Department was a minor. Reuters

Prosecutors in the US Justice Department under former president Donald Trump seized data from Apple from two Democratic representatives on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as that of their staff and family members.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that subpoenas for communications metadata were issued for Adam Schiff of California, a Trump foe who was then the panel's top Democrat and now its chairman.

The record seizures came in 2017 and early 2018 as the department investigated leaks of classified information relating to contacts between the Trump administration and the Russian government, the paper reported.

Read More

The US government will evaluate apps such as TikTok and block those that pose a security risk. ReutersWhite House drops Trump orders trying to ban TikTok and WeChat

US Capitol Police training and intelligence errors faulted in insurrection probe

Facebook suspends Trump until at least 2023

Eric Swalwell told CNN on Thursday that he was the second Democratic member of the committee who was investigated.

"I was notified ... by Apple that they did seize my records. It's wrong," he said.

One of the family members under investigation was a minor, The New York Times reported.

Prosecutors working under then attorney general Jeff Sessions made unusual efforts to find the source of the leaks of classified information.

Justice Department officials collected electronic data not only from the Mr Swalwell and Mr Schiff, but from their staff and families, with investigators believing the congressmen were using their associates' or children's devices to hide contacts with journalists.

The Justice Department and Apple have yet to comment on the report.

Ultimately, none of the data or other evidence tied the congressmen or the House Intelligence Committee to the leaks, The New York Times said.

But the leak investigations were revived by former attorney general Bill Barr a year later, the paper reported.

The seizure of such records has rarely been seen outside of corruption investigations.

Mr Schiff, while not confirming he was a target of the investigation, called for a probe by the Justice Department's inspector general into "this and other cases that suggest the weaponisation of law enforcement by a corrupt president".

Mr Trump "tried to use the department as a cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media. It is increasingly apparent that those demands did not fall on deaf ears," Mr Schiff said in a statement.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi also called for an investigation, describing the report as "harrowing".

"These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president," she said in a statement.

The Justice Department placed a gag order on Apple that expired this year, meaning members of Congress were unaware of the probes until the tech company notified them last month, the paper said.

Mr Schiff, a leader on the Democratic impeachment team, has long railed against Mr Trump, calling him "dangerous".

He made the case in early 2020 for Mr Trump to be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Mr Trump was subsequently impeached twice and defeated after a single term, but returned to the spotlight last week for his first speech in months, framing next year's midterm elections as a battle for the "survival of America".

The House of Representatives impeached Mr Trump in 2019 for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political opponents, dangling military aid to Ukraine and a White House visit in return.

He was then acquitted in the Senate this year on an impeachment charge of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

A two-thirds majority was needed in the 100-member Senate to convict Mr Trump but only 57 senators voted "guilty".

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in the Senate in voting to convict the former president.

Published: June 11, 2021 06:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of G7 leaders during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the summit, in Cornwall, Britain. Reuters

G7 summit: climate and Covid recovery top leaders' list of demands

Europe
Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE speaks at the UN Security Council. The UAE is hoping to be selected to serve on the UN Security Council for two years starting next year. UN File Photo

UAE hopes to lead inclusive message at UN, says Lana Nusseibeh

UAE
In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with its self-driving car technology and targeting to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology by 2024.  REUTERS

Apple hires former BMW executive to advance electric car plans

Technology
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden wearing a jacket with the word "Love" emblazoned on it in Cornwall, Britain on Thursday June 10. AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Jill Biden brings love to the UK in $500 blazer

Fashion
A technician inspects the back of a Bitcoin mining facility in Quebec. AFP 

Colonial Pipeline’s ransom recovery sparks debate on Bitcoin traceability

Technology
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez