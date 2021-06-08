US Capitol Police training and intelligence errors faulted in insurrection probe

Report includes full transcript of Trump’s speech to supporters before the riot, in which he called on them to march to Capitol

Pro-Trump rioters attack the Capitol building on January 6. AP 
Pro-Trump rioters attack the Capitol building on January 6. AP 

A US Senate investigation into the January 6 riot at the Capitol found sweeping intelligence and law enforcement errors, including a lack of proper training and preparation for police who were unable to prevent protesters from breaching the building.

The report, released on Tuesday, found that Capitol Police had intelligence that an attack was possible but failed to communicate properly and faulted bureaucratic delays for a failure to quickly call in the National Guard.

This is the first bipartisan review of the attack on the Capitol, perpetrated by supporters of former president Donald Trump, but it does not address causes of the insurrection or Mr Trump’s role in it.

“It’s unsettling that our intelligence-gathering agencies lacked the ability to recognise the profound threat posed by domestic violent extremist groups,” said Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat.

The report – issued by Democrats Gary Peters and Amy Klobuchar and Republicans Rob Portman and Roy Blunt – does include, without comment, the full transcript of Mr Trump’s speech to supporters before the riot, in which he called on them to march to the Capitol.

Read More

Donald Trump on his phone at the White House on June 18, 2020. Facebook has extended his suspension from its platforms for another two years. ReutersFacebook suspends Trump until at least 2023

Mike Pence says he will never see eye to eye with Trump over US Capitol riot

Far-right 'Proud Boys' leaders jailed before trial for Capitol riots

Prosecutors say no charges for officer in deadly US Capitol riot shooting

“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more,” he said. These and other remarks led to allegations he had incited the violence.

Many Republicans, including Mr Blunt, have argued that this report, along with ongoing federal investigations, negates any need for a January 6 commission to further probe the causes of the riot.

A proposal to create such a commission was defeated in the Senate last month.

“The entities responsible for securing and protecting the Capitol complex and everyone on-site that day were not prepared for a large-scale attack, despite being aware of the potential for violence targeting the Capitol. The committees’ investigation to date makes clear that reforms to [the Capitol Police] and the Capitol Police Board are necessary to ensure events like January 6 are never repeated,” the report said.

The senators made a number of recommendations to prevent such violence in the future, including giving the Capitol Police chief authority to bring in the National Guard without waiting for the police department’s board to act.

It also allows for quick-reaction National Guard resources for special events.

“I would have hoped for the report’s recommendations to also acknowledge the unique and serious nature of such threats,” Mr Warner said in a statement.

“It’s my hope that my colleagues will take this issue seriously or we will not be able to effectively track and grapple with this ongoing national security threat.”

The report does not recommend building a permanent or retractable fence around the Capitol complex, as called for in a House-passed $2 billion emergency spending bill that stalled in the Senate.

The Capitol Police said in response to the report that reforms are necessary, including to “specific to intelligence analysis and dissemination”, but denied it had knowledge thousands of rioters were going to attack the Capitol.

Updated: June 8, 2021 09:46 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig arrives to testify at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget in Washington. AFP

Many uber-rich pay next to no US income tax, ProPublica reveals

The Americas
Before becoming the US ambassador to Ghana and to Czechoslovakia, and also serving as Chief of Protocol of the US, Shirley Temple was one of the most recognisable child actors around the world. AP

Google honours Shirley Temple with a Doodle

Film
An Israeli air strike destroys the builiding housing the offices of The Associated Press. AFP via AP

AP says no evidence of Hamas in bombed Gaza office

The Americas
Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National 

Abu Dhabi's Peter Rosalita on his 'America's Got Talent' journey

Television
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government