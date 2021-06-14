New York City to hold ticker-tape parade for pandemic front-line workers

Former global pandemic epicentre has recorded 33,000 Covid deaths

New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade honouring healthcare staff, essential workers and medical responders on July 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

The largest US city was deemed the global epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020, which led to one of the most intense lockdowns in the country, with non-essential businesses shut as hospitals became overrun.

At the time, Mr de Blasio promised a celebratory parade once the pandemic was under control. The event will come after the city lifts social distancing rules on July 1.

“We’re going to have essential workers celebrated, groups of essential workers, floats for healthcare workers, first responders, educators, municipal workers, [transport] workers, grocery and bodega workers, delivery people, you name it,” Mr de Blasio said on Monday.

“All the essential workers who made it happen. Everyone who kept it together in New York City for all of us and brought us back.”

Read More

Foo Fighters are set to perform a reopening concert at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021. AP PhotoNew York rocks: Foo Fighters to perform Madison Square Garden return show

New York City mayoral hopefuls clash as race heats up

Tribeca Festival: A$AP Rocky, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens among stars to attend premieres

Ticker-tape parades are named after the shreds of paper that used to thrown from office windows along the route, though nowadays confetti is used.

More than 33,000 people in New York City have died from Covid-19, the city's health department said.

At the peak of the pandemic, the department was recording around 750 daily deaths.

It is now seeing a seven-day average of five daily deaths, thanks largely to the US vaccination programme: at least 53 per cent of the city's population has had at least one vaccine dose.

City businesses, after a year of limited capacity and other measures, are now able to operate with few Covid-19 restrictions.

New York is also hosting the Tribeca Festival, the first in-person film festival to take place in the country since the start of the pandemic, and the Foo Fighters will soon welcome the first concertgoers to the famed Madison Square Garden in more than a year.

Broadway shows are expected to resume in the autumn.

"This one is going to have a special spirit to it, a special heart and soul, because it’s about celebrating everyday New Yorkers who did something so heroic and need our thanks," Mr de Blasio said of the parade.

"It’s time for the parade to celebrate our home-town heroes.”

The New York Times reported this month that Mr de Blasio is hoping to plan a major concert in Central Park with music producer Clive Davis this August as part of a "Homecoming Week" for the city.

Updated: June 15, 2021 12:44 AM

Latest on Coronavirus
Beyond the Headlines
