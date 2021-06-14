Illinois chemical factory explodes leading to mass evacuations

An explosion at a chemical plant in northern Illinois on Monday sparked large fires that sent flames and plumes of thick black smoke high into the air, prompting evacuations.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the fire near Rockton, north-west of Chicago, at Chemtool Inc, a company that manufactures lubricants, grease products and other fluids.

Local police posted an alert, warning that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of the plant.

The alert told people to evacuate homes and businesses, and to await further instructions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story ...