Illinois chemical factory explodes leading to mass evacuations

Homes and businesses evacuated as plant engulfed in large fireball, sending thick black smoke into sky

An explosion at a chemical plant in northern Illinois on Monday sparked large fires that sent flames and plumes of thick black smoke high into the air, prompting evacuations.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the fire near Rockton, north-west of Chicago, at Chemtool Inc, a company that manufactures lubricants, grease products and other fluids.

Local police posted an alert, warning that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of the plant.

The alert told people to evacuate homes and businesses, and to await further instructions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This is a developing story ...

A fire seen from above following an explosion at a chemical facility in Illinois, US, on June 14, 2021. WLS / SBC 7 Chicago
A fire seen from above following an explosion at a chemical facility in Illinois, US, on June 14, 2021. WLS / SBC 7 Chicago

Published: June 14, 2021 08:30 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Clockwise from top left, the new coalition is made up of: Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid; Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett; New Hope, led by Gideon Sa'ar; Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman; the Israeli Labour Party, led by Merav Michaeli; Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas; Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz; and Meretz, led by Nitzan Horowitz. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Technology
Actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83. AP

Ned Beatty, 'Deliverance' and 'Network' actor, dies at 83

Film
In the last six months, hackers have targeted US companies running operational networks like the Colonial Pipeline fuel system. Getty

Why US power and water companies are vulnerable to cyber attacks

Business
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after attending a Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Church in St Ives on the final day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Bloomberg

Joe Biden dazzles G7 as he cuts fresh US image at coastal summit

World
Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez