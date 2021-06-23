Biden to go after 'merchants of death' who sell illegal guns

US homicides are spiking and leaders are demanding action

US President Joe Biden and Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, speak about crime at the White House in Washington. Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden and Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, speak about crime at the White House in Washington. Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to go after illegal gun dealers and boost federal funding and support for local law enforcement as homicide rates have spiked in large cities.

"Merchants of death are breaking the law for profit," Mr Biden said, and added the administration will have "zero tolerance" for rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws.

He said the government also will help states employ more police officers using funds already approved to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My message to you is this," Mr Biden said, addressing gun dealers who "willfully" break the law. "We will find you and we'll seek your license to sell guns. We'll make sure you can't sell death and mayhem on our streets."

Read More

US President Joe Biden called gun violence in the country a 'pandemic' and an 'international embarrassment'. Abaca/BloombergBiden takes narrow action on gun control

Biden calls for assault weapon ban

Opinion: Texas's new gun law normalises every American's fear

The administration will strengthen efforts by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to stop illegal gun trafficking across states, Mr Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the White House, detailing steps the Department of Justice unveiled on Tuesday.

In April, Mr Biden signed executive orders asking the department to crack down on self-assembled "ghost guns". Such orders allow Mr Biden to act quickly without waiting for Congress, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority and Republicans generally oppose gun control legislation.

Gun rights, protected by the Second Amendment of the US constitution, are among the thorniest political issues in America, where the rate of gun deaths exceeds that of other wealthy countries.

In 2020, homicides in large US cities rose 30 per cent from a year earlier while gun assaults rose 8 per cent, with the fastest rate in big cities including Chicago and Houston, the White House said, citing a report by the non-partisan research group the Council on Criminal Justice.

Overall, the national rate is still far below the national average in the 1970s or 1980s.

The "precipitous rise in homicides coincided with the emergence of mass protests after George Floyd was killed in late May by a police officer in Minneapolis," the report noted, and added there was "no simple connection" between police violence, protests and community violence.

Property crimes, such as burglaries and larcenies, fell significantly in 2020.

It's pretty clear that more guns is more death.

Harvard University professor David Hemenway

Before speaking, Mr Biden and Mr Garland met with the mayors of Baltimore, Maryland and Rapid City, South Dakota, the police chief of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and other experts to discuss community safety measures.

The US Treasury Department released information on how states and localities can tap the $350 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act to respond to violent crime, including by investing in community policing.

The administration faces growing impatience from gun-safety activists that want Mr Biden to act faster to combat gun violence after he campaigned on a pledge to act against the "epidemic" on the first day of his administration.

This year, 20,989 Americans died due to gun violence through June 23, more than half through suicide, said the Gun Violence Archive, a research group.

The Republican Party issued a statement saying Mr Biden's Democratic administration "should have stood up to Democrats" who do not sufficiently support law enforcement.

US gun sales soared in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic amid social unrest over police killings of black people and a contested presidential election. At the time, some experts warned a spike in homicides could be next.

"It's pretty clear that more guns is more death," Harvard University professor David Hemenway, director of the school’s Injury Control Research Centre which studies injury prevention, told Reuters in October.

Published: June 24, 2021 02:38 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Britney Spears supporter Carlos Morales of Los Angeles wears a Free Britney mask outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. AP

Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

Arts&Culture
A UN report says millions more will go hungry owing to the catastrophic effects of climate change. AFP 

Leaked UN report lays bare catastrophic effects of climate change

Europe
London mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to lead a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images 

London mayor pleads for return of international visitors to 'green' city

Europe
Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has been accused of assaulting a woman at his home, following a history of abuse against women. Reuters

Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman in his home

Music
New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams speaks to the media and supporters after voting on Tuesday. EPA

New Yorkers vote after fierce race for new mayor

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world