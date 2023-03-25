Muslim man told not to pray in Canadian train station

A Canadian train company has apologised after a viral video showed a member of staff at Ottawa train station telling a Muslim man he was not allowed to pray there.
In the short video posted on TikTok, a security guard tells the man: “Don't pray in here. We don't want you praying here, you are bothering our other customers.
“Pray outside next time, OK?”
Via Rail, which runs the station, apologised “unreservedly to the individuals involved and to the entire Muslim community”.
The company said it had met members of the National Council of Canadian Muslims and would be working with the group to try to avoid any future incidents.
“Freedom of religion, including the ability to worship, is a human right and is enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” Via Rail said in a statement.
It added that it “strongly condemns and will not tolerate any form of discriminatory behaviour”.