Wildfires across Chile claim at least 13 lives

At least 13 people were reported dead as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile, which have destroyed homes and thousands of hectares of forest.

The South American country is in the midst of a scorching heatwave that is set to continue with high temperatures and strong winds that could make the wildfires more challenging.

Four of the deaths involved two vehicles in the Biobio region, about 560 kilometres south of the capital of Santiago.

“In one case they were burnt because they were hit by the fire,” Interior Minister Carolina Toha said. In the other case, she said, the victims died in a crash, “probably trying to escape the fire”.

A fifth fatality in the area was a fireman who was run over by a fire engine.

On Friday afternoon, a helicopter that was helping to fight the fires crashed in the Araucania region, killing the Bolivian pilot and a Chilean mechanic.

The national agency responsible for emergencies raised the death toll to 13 on Friday night, without giving details on the latest deaths.

As of midday on Friday, 151 wildfires were burning throughout Chile, including 65 declared under control. The fires had blazed through more than 14,000 hectares.

Most of the wildfires are in Biobio and neighbouring Nuble, where the government has declared states of catastrophe that allows greater co-ordination with the military and the suspension of certain constitutional rights.

President Gabriel Boric, who cut short his holiday to visit the affected areas on Friday, said there was evidence that some of the wildfires were sparked by unauthorised burnings.

“The full force of the state will be deployed to, first of all, fight the fires and to accompany all the victims,” Mr Boric said.

It remained unclear how many homes and other structures had been burnt.

“Families are having a very difficult time,” Ivonne Rivas, the mayor of Tome in Biobio, told local radio. “It’s hell what they are living through, the fire got away from us.”

The wildfires caused the suspension of a highly anticipated announcement by forensic experts who were expected to give the cause of death of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, winner of a Nobel Prize for literature.

The experts were set to give their view on whether Neruda died of complications from prostate cancer or whether he was poisoned, potentially settling one of the great mysteries of post-coup Chile.

The doctor in charge of delivering the report’s findings was unable to connect to the internet because he is in a region affected by the wildfires, a spokesman for the country’s judiciary said.