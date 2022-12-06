Eight children among rising death toll from Colombia landslide

The death toll from a landslide in Colombia that buried a bus on a motorway has risen to at least 34 people, the authorities have said.

Eight children were among the dead, Colombia's National Disaster Risk Management Unit said on Monday.

The landslide on Sunday hit a motorway near the town of Pueblo Rico in the district of Risaralda.

There were 33 people in the bus, which was buried in two metres of mud and earth.

A car with six passengers and a motorcycle with two people were also caught up in the incident.

More than 70 search-and-rescue workers tried to reach survivors, but they ended their search Monday afternoon after 24 hours.

“Solidarity with the victims’ families, they’ll have the complete support of the national government,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter.

The Colombian authorities said the town had at risk of a mudslide due to heavy rains caused by La Nina, a weather phenomenon.