'One of our great heroines': Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s 2017 earthquake, has died, the country's navy said on Tuesday.

Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more than 300 dead in Mexico City and surrounding states.

Her image exploded across the internet and her face graced murals in the capital.

While she apparently didn’t find trapped survivors after that particular quake, over the course of her career she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive.

She also worked on two international missions after earthquakes in Haiti and Ecuador.

Frida retired from rescue work in June 2019 at the age of 10.

On Tuesday, the navy posted a video tribute via Twitter thanking Frida for her service and honouring her memory.

Querida Frida, aunque tu partida nos duele, hoy la Familia Naval promete honrar tu memoria, actuando bajo el legado que nos enseñaste: "nobleza, lealtad y amor."

Gracias por servir a México, siempre vivirás en nuestros corazones.#HastaSiempreFrida💔🐾🐶https://t.co/pIt0qbTniX pic.twitter.com/0rGGtTgHsi — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) November 15, 2022

Many took to social media to share memories and tributes with the hashtag #HastaSiempreFrida, or goodbye forever, a nod to the famous Cuban song Hasta Siempre, Comandante.

Secretary of the Navy and High Command of the Mexican Navy Rafael Ojeda tweeted his condolences alongside a photo of rescue workers standing alongside Frida.

“It is with great sadness that today we say goodbye to Frida, our rescue dog, who throughout her career has shown us the true meaning of loyalty and teamwork,” he said.

Con gran tristeza hoy despedimos a Frida, nuestra perrita rescatista, quien a lo largo de su trayectoria, nos mostró el verdadero significado de lealtad y trabajo en equipo, dejándonos un legado de grandeza y amor por México.



¡Gracias por tu incansable labor!#HastaSiempreFrida pic.twitter.com/TPcdJWS6Ha — Rafael Ojeda (@AlmiranteSrio) November 15, 2022

Santiago Creel, MP and president of the Mexican chamber of deputies, tweeted to say “Mexico will remember you fondly”.

Hasta siempre Frida.

México te recordará con cariño.🙏🏼🐾

Foto: Santiago Arau pic.twitter.com/i0YR9eRqmw — 🇲🇽Santiago Creel (@SantiagoCreelM) November 16, 2022

“Thank you for so much, Frida,” said TV star Ingrid Coronado.

“Without a doubt you are one of our great heroines. You will always be present in our hearts.”

Gracias por tanto, Frida (2009-2022)



Sin duda eres una de nuestras grandes heroínas. ¡Siempre estarás presente en nuestros corazones! 🤍🐾#HastaSiempreFrida pic.twitter.com/GohVYU6nby — Ingrid Coronado 🇲🇽 (@ingridcoronado) November 16, 2022

Mexican journalist Manuel Lopez San Martin simply tweeted, “Goodbye forever, Frida”.