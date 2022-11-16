'One of our great heroines': Famous Mexican search and rescue dog Frida dies

Labrador retriever who showed 'the true meaning of loyalty and teamwork' credited with saving a dozen lives in the aftermath of multiple earthquakes

The National
Nov 16, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Frida, a yellow Labrador retriever rescue dog that gained fame in the days following Mexico’s 2017 earthquake, has died, the country's navy said on Tuesday.

Clad in goggles and neoprene booties, Frida became a symbol of hope following the earthquake that left more than 300 dead in Mexico City and surrounding states.

Her image exploded across the internet and her face graced murals in the capital.

While she apparently didn’t find trapped survivors after that particular quake, over the course of her career she was credited with finding at least 41 bodies and a dozen people alive.

Read more:
Death toll rises above 200 in Mexico quake that left high-rises swaying

She also worked on two international missions after earthquakes in Haiti and Ecuador.

Frida retired from rescue work in June 2019 at the age of 10.

On Tuesday, the navy posted a video tribute via Twitter thanking Frida for her service and honouring her memory.

Many took to social media to share memories and tributes with the hashtag #HastaSiempreFrida, or goodbye forever, a nod to the famous Cuban song Hasta Siempre, Comandante.

Secretary of the Navy and High Command of the Mexican Navy Rafael Ojeda tweeted his condolences alongside a photo of rescue workers standing alongside Frida.

“It is with great sadness that today we say goodbye to Frida, our rescue dog, who throughout her career has shown us the true meaning of loyalty and teamwork,” he said.

Santiago Creel, MP and president of the Mexican chamber of deputies, tweeted to say “Mexico will remember you fondly”.

“Thank you for so much, Frida,” said TV star Ingrid Coronado.

“Without a doubt you are one of our great heroines. You will always be present in our hearts.”

Mexican journalist Manuel Lopez San Martin simply tweeted, “Goodbye forever, Frida”.

Updated: November 16, 2022, 5:59 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL