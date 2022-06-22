Passengers narrowly escape burning plane after landing gear collapses

A plane caught fire after crash-landing at Miami International airport on Wednesday, skidding across the runway when its landing gear collapsed, eyewitnesses said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-80 passenger jet with Red Air, a small Caribbean airline that began operations last year, had flown from the Dominican Republic.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show the plane almost instantly burst into flames on landing, with one wing consumed by fire, leaving the fuselage largely untouched.

Fire engines rushed to put out the blaze and passengers were able to disembark using inflatable evacuation slides, running to safety from the burning aircraft. Three people among the 126 passengers and crew on board suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, local authorities said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was sending a team of investigators to the scene after a “gear collapse and runway excursion”.

The plane involved in the accident was almost 32 years old, according to Planespotters.net. Until 2015 it flew for American Airlines Group Inc., Planespotters data shows.