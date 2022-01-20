Havana Syndrome: majority of cases not caused by rival states, CIA says

Most cases of Havana Syndrome, a mystery illness that is thought to have affected hundreds of US officials posted abroad since 2016, are not the result of actions by a foreign state, the CIA has concluded.

The preliminary finding of the agency's investigation into the syndrome, which causes symptoms ranging from dizziness to brain damage, were revealed by senior officials on Thursday.

The majority of the 1,000 cases reported so far could be attributed to environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, the officials told the New York Times.

The finding undermines a long-held suspicion that that a rival state such as Russia or China could be behind the illness. One of the most widely held theories was that the symptoms were induced by the use of microwaves or directed energy.

A US official briefed on the CIA's findings said a significant number of cases remain unexplained, including about two dozen that the agency was continuing to investigate because these were most likely to show whether a rival power was involved.

US embassy staff in Cuba were the first to report symptoms of what came to be known as Havana Syndrome in late 2016. Suspected cases continued to emerge more than five years later, with US investigators unable to pinpoint a definite cause.

Following reports of suspected new cases among American diplomats in Paris and Geneva, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month that the US still did not know who or what was causing the cases, which were categorised officially as "anomalous health incidents".

He said the US had raised the issue with Russia.

What are the symptoms?

People affected by the condition have reported a wide range of symptoms. These include dizziness, nausea, headaches, ringing in the ears, anxiety and memory loss. Some have been so badly affected that they have chosen to retire from active service.

In some cases, medical researchers found signs of brain damage.

Mr Blinken said he had met State Department employees around the world who described the illness and how it disrupted their lives.

"There is no doubt in my mind that people have been directly and powerfully affected," he said in an interview with MSNBC on January 13.

"We are working overtime across the entire government to get to the bottom of what happened, who's responsible. And in the meantime to make sure that we're caring for anyone who's been affected and to protect all of our people to the best of our ability."

Where people have been affected?

Since the first cases in Cuba, there have been reports of Havana Syndrome among US diplomats and intelligence officials in countries including China, Russia, Poland, Georgia and Taiwan and Colombia, as well as in Washington.

The following year, diplomats and family members along with intelligence officers stationed in Vienna began experiencing the same symptoms.

The State Department moved employees and their families from the Chinese city of Guangzhou after cases were reported there in 2018.

The CIA has been affected as well. An officer was evacuated from Serbia late last year after suffering serious injuries consistent with Havana Syndrome, while a member of CIA Director William Burns' team had to receive medical attention after reporting symptoms during a visit to India in September.

The previous month, Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily delayed her arrival in Vietnam after the State Department said there was a “possible anomalous health incident” in Hanoi.