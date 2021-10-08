Woman severely burnt after chasing dog into hot spring at Yellowstone park

A young woman is in a critical condition after suffering severe burns while trying to rescue her dog from a hot spring at the Yellowstone National Park in the United States.

The US National Park Service said the incident happened on Monday when the woman's dog jumped out of a car and into the Maiden’s Grave Spring, one of many hydrothermal features at the park in Wyoming.

The 20-year-old woman followed the dog into the spring, which has water at a temperature of about 93ºC. She was pulled out by her father but suffered burns "from her shoulders to feet" and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Centre, the park service said.

Read more Centenary of wonders: inside Yellowstone National Park

Officials identified the woman only as a resident of Washington state, but a GoFundMe campaign for her treatment named her as Laiha Slayton.

Ms Slayton's sister Kamilla, who launched the appeal, said she was placed in a medically induced coma and had undergone emergency surgery. "Laiha has burns on 91 per cent of her body, it’s about 50/50 3rd degree burns and 2nd degree burns," she wrote.

Park officials said the dog was also pulled out of the spring but died later.