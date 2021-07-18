Gargash: US is the UAE's 'most important and enduring strategic partner'

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, said he held 'fruitful' and 'positive' meetings in the US capital, during a week-long trip to Washington. (Photo: Dr Anwar Gargash)

Diplomatic Adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa Dr Anwar Gargash has said the US is the UAE’s “most important and enduring strategic partner”.

Dr Gargash’s comments came on the heels of a week-long visit to Washington where he met senior US officials to discuss diplomacy, de-escalation and the coronavirus pandemic.

He described the talks as “fruitful“.

“Meetings in Washington [were] very positive,” Dr Gargash wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Dr Gargash, the former UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said the UAE would work with the US as the “constant voice of reason, moderation and engagement” on global affairs.

Meetings in Washington very positive. We reaffirmed UAE’s renewed emphasis on diplomacy & de-escalation. We remain committed to working closely with the US as a constant voice of reason, moderation & engagement on global & regional challenges; climate, COVID & stability. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) July 17, 2021

“The US is one of our most important relationships. It is as close and as strong as it has ever been with the Biden administration,” Dr Gargash said.

“In our 50th year, the UAE’s shared vision and values with the US are well appreciated.”

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to working with the US on regional matters. They looked at ways to build upon the Abraham Accord that established ties between the UAE and Israel, in order to bring about “greater regional prosperity and stability”, state news agency WAM said.

Dr Gargash met members of Congress, National Security Council Co-ordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk and other high-ranking officials.

He met Mr McGurk at the White House, with the meeting also attended by senior US Department of Defence and State Department officials.

Dr Gargash also met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to discuss ways the UAE and US can co-operate to resolve regional conflicts and pressing global challenges, including climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and nuclear proliferation.

He also had meetings with Senator Bill Hagerty, Senator Todd Young and Senator Jeff Merkley.

Dr Gargash is one of the most senior Emirati officials to conduct such a visit since Joe Biden assumed the presidency in January.

NSC Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk met with UAE Presidential Advisor @AnwarGargash. They reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship and, together with senior officials from @StateDept and @DeptofDefense, discussed regional developments. — National Security Council (@WHNSC) July 12, 2021

“This UAE-US partnership remains a constant,” Dr Gargash said on Thursday. “It has endured through remarkable change and this visit has only added to my confidence about its future.”

During Dr Gargash's visit, he announced that the UAE's institution for training its next generation of diplomats – recently renamed the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy – has partnered with the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.

The partnership will help to educate a new generation of leaders in international relations.

At the heart of the collaboration will be the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan professorship at Johns Hopkins's Henry A Kissinger Centre for Global Affairs. The professorship will be jointly funded by the two parties.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

