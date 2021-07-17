Cuban government holds mass rally in Havana after protests

The President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel speaks during an event in support for the revolution in Havana.

Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organised rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the US trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba's revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country.

Government supporters gathered on the city's seafront boulevard before dawn to wave Cuban flags and photos of late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and his brother Raul.

The latter retired as Communist Party leader in April but promised to continue fighting for the revolution as a "foot soldier".

The rally was a reaction to demonstrations that erupted nationwide last Sunday amid widespread shortages of basic goods, demands for political rights and the island nation's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The government admitted some shortcomings this week but mostly blamed the protests on US -financed "counter-revolutionaries" exploiting economic hardship caused by US sanctions.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also heads the Communist Party, told the crowd that Cuba's "enemy has once again thrown itself into destroying citizen's sacred unity and tranquility."

He said it was no small matter to call a rally as the country saw increasing numbers of Covid cases: "We convened you to denounce once more the blockade, the aggression and terror."Authorities said similar rallies were held nationwide.

Thousands of people gather in Havana almost a week after massive protest marches shook the island. EPA

"This revolution will continue for a long time," said Margaritza Arteaga, a state social worker who attended the rally in Havana.

Workers had been convened by neighbourhood block committees, known as the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution, she said, and a state bus had picked her up at 4am.

Shortly before the rally in Havana officially began, authorities removed a man shouting anti-government slogans including "freedom" from the crowd.

Quote This revolution will continue for a long time

The number of those detained during or after protests has grown as new reports trickle in amid irregular outages in internet and messaging applications on the island where the state has a monopoly on telecommunications.

The latest tally from exiled rights group Cubalex put those detained at 450, although some have since been released. Activists have accused authorities of repression as some videos have emerged on social media of police beating protesters.

The government has not yet given official figures for those detained although it has said it has arrested those it suspects of instigating unpatriotic unrest or of carrying out vandalism.

State television has broadcast images of people looting Cuba's controversial dollar stores and overturning empty police cars.

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th