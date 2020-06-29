Iran tries to arrest Trump and Israel delays annexation: the news you might have missed

PALESTINIAN-HEALTH-VIRUS A Palestinian man rides a bike past a mural depicting Iyad Hallak, a 32-year-old autistic Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli police on a section of Israel's controversial separation barrier in Bethlehem. AFP (AFP)

Interpol says no red notice for Donald Trump after Iran request

Interpol will not comply with an Iranian request to issue a global red notice to arrest US President Donald Trump, it told The National on Monday.

Tehran's top prosecutor, Ali Alqasimehr, on Monday announced murder and terrorism charges against Mr Trump over the January 3 killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani, Iraqi militia head Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, and others near Bagdhad airport.

After a meeting of the country's Supreme Judicial Council, Mr Alqasimehr said that 35 others would also face charges in Iran.

But Interpol said its constitution prevented it from "undertaking any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character".

Daily update

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork of Bataclan terror attack

Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by British street artist Banksy commemorating victims of the 2015 Paris attacks.

The piece was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall where 90 people died in an ISIS terror attack.

The suspects were arrested across France after the artwork – an image of a girl in mourning painted on one of the Paris venue's emergency doors – was found in Italy earlier in the month.

On Friday, two people were charged with theft and four others with concealing theft.

Arab Coalition seizes new Iranian missile shipment off Yemen coast

A shipment of Iranian missiles destined for the Houthi rebels was seized by the Arab Coalition off the Yemeni coast, officials said on Monday.

Saudi representatives of the Coalition revealed new details about the shipment in a conference hosted by broadcaster Al Arabiya, in which they displayed footage and images of the operation.

They said a vessel carrying Iranian weapons was intercepted 12 days ago off the coast of Yemen.

Al Arabiya English showed images of the weapons and quoted a Coalition official as saying the wooden vessel was found off the coast of the Yemeni city of Mocha.

The find suggests Iran is contravening a UN resolution that prohibits arms transfers to the Houthi rebels, who overran the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Calls intensified this week for the UN to renew an arms embargo, which is to expire in October, on Iran.

Beyond the Headlines

Israeli defence chief Gantz says West Bank annexation 'will wait'

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Palestinian protesters wave flags as Israeli troops take position during a protest against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah. Reuters

Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to begin annexing occupied West Bank territory will have to wait because of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Gantz, who is also alternative prime minister, told his Blue and White Party on Monday that his top priority was helping the country through the health and economic crisis from the coronavirus.

"Anything unrelated to the battle against the coronavirus will wait," he said.

Waste clear-up on the 'Titanic of the Gulf'

Rocket lands near motorcade of Lebanon’s Saad Hariri

A missile exploded near the convoy of former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri as he visited the eastern Bekaa Valley earlier this month, he said on Monday.

Mr Hariri said reports by Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV were generally correct.

But he wanted to refrain from public statements about the incident until police had concluded their investigation, he said.

The missile reportedly landed 500 metres from his motorcade on June 17 as his 30-vehicle convoy drove back from a meeting with Khalil Al Mais, the Bekaa Valley’s top Sunni cleric, in the eastern village of Makseh.

The attack came days after clashes in Beirut sparked by Lebanon’s continuing economic and financial crisis, and amid sectarian tensions.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

