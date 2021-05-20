UK reforms rail travel as virus slashes demand

Britain on Thursday unveiled long-awaited reforms of the country's railways, including a centralised price and reservations system, but insisted it was not retreating on privatisation that started in the 1990s.

Launching a new public body, Great British Railways, the name of which has echoes of nationalised British Rail in the past century, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pro-privatisation government will take much greater control of the sector.

"Great British Railways will integrate the railways, owning the infrastructure, collecting fare revenue, running and planning the network, and setting most fares and timetables," the Department for Transport said on Wednesday.

Read More Eurostar avoids bankruptcy after securing £250m rescue package

The government insisted its plan was "not re-nationalisation", and said that it believed state control "failed the railways".

"Rather, it is simplification," it said. "Private companies will be contracted to run the trains, with stronger competition to run services."

Britain's rail tracks are already in state hands but the trains are run by mostly private companies enjoying large government subsidies.

Since the privatisation of the sector in the mid-1990s, however, the taxpayer has been forced to take over control of franchises that run into financial trouble.

The government plans to lift most Covid restrictions from June 21, and said it would offer flexible season tickets as many office workers were expected to continue working from home.

"I am a great believer in rail but for too long passengers have not had the level of service they deserve," Mr Johnson said.

"By creating Great British Railways, and investing in the future of the network, this government will deliver a rail system the country can be proud of."

The announcement comes after the government in September ended the train operators' franchise system that existed for 24 years.

The arrangement was criticised by train companies and passengers for its inefficiency.

During the pandemic, the state handed significant financial support to the badly derailed sector.

Britain launched its "root and branch" review of the rail sector before the pandemic struck, as commuters battled frustratingly frequent delays and persistently high fares.

Recommendations put forward by review chairman Keith Williams, a former British Airways chief executive, have since taken into account the pandemic's effects on the railways.

The latest plan "is built around the passenger, with new contracts that prioritise excellent performance and better services, better value fares, and creating clear leadership and real accountability when things go wrong", Mr Williams said.

"Our railway history, rich with Victorian pioneers and engineers, steam and coal, industry and ingenuity, demands a bright future."

Official data has shown that about 35 million UK rail journeys were made in the second quarter of 2020 amid the country's first lockdown, down from more than 400 million a year earlier.

This was a level last seen in the mid-19th century, the Office of Rail and Road said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Great British Railways, a result of the Williams-Shapps Plan, offers "a modern and green railway", helping the UK to meet its net-zero carbon emissions targets.

The latest train reforms come as Britain looks ahead to two major railway building projects this decade.

Construction on HS2, a high-speed railway connecting London with cities in the north of England, began last year.

Mr Johnson claims that the project, which is to cost more than £100 billion ($141.18bn) funded mostly by the state and will take years to build, will help the country to get back on its feet after the pandemic.

Before the global health crisis struck, Mr Johnson regarded HS2 as a key infrastructure project aimed at helping to drive Britain's post-Brexit economy.

Meanwhile, London's new "Elizabeth" railway, connecting the capital's centre with Heathrow airport, is due to open next year after massive cost overruns and delays.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

How it works 1) The liquid nanoclay is a mixture of water and clay that aims to convert desert land to fertile ground 2) Instead of water draining straight through the sand, it apparently helps the soil retain water 3) One application is said to last five years 4) The cost of treatment per hectare (2.4 acres) of desert varies from $7,000 to $10,000 per hectare

