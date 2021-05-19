Dubai Airports chief projects return to pre-Covid passenger volumes by 2024

Dubai stand during the Arabian Travel Market 2021 held at Dubai World Trade Centre. Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths said passenger travel will 'flood' back once global movement restrictions ease. Pawan Singh / The National.

International passenger volumes are projected to rebound to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by 2024, according to the chief executive of Dubai Airports.

Once travel restrictions in its major long-haul markets ease, Dubai is ready to return capacity quickly and expects a "flood" of passenger traffic, Paul Griffiths said at a summit during the Arabian Travel Market on Wednesday.

The airport can reopen Terminal 1, which is now in "suspended animation," within seven days and its Airbus A380 terminal in three weeks, he said. It could "easily" mobilise its pre-pandemic capacity of 95 million to 100 million passengers within a month, he added.

"We're ready to go and all we need now is the major easing of restrictions in the main markets to come and once that starts to happen, it won't be a trickle, it will be a flood," he said referring to the UK, Indian subcontinent, US and Australasia, among others. "Most of the major long-haul markets that we serve are under either closed border or travel restrictions."

The airport, which is the home base of long-haul giant Emirates, handled 25.9m passengers in 2020, a 70 per cent drop on 2019, as the Covid-19 pandemic paralysed the global travel industry.

"The entire aviation industry here is like a coiled spring ready to respond to the slightest easing of restrictions, and mobilising the capacity of the airport and airlines is something we're braced to do," Mr Griffiths said. "The recovery will be very, very rapid indeed - the problem is we don't know when the tipping point will come."

Prior to the pandemic, Dubai International Airport won approval to expand its capacity to 120 million passengers annually, up from about 100 million currently, by 2030, the executive said. These plans will be reviewed in the light of the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, a Dubai Airports spokesman later clarified.

The airport cut its workforce by 34 per cent in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The global aviation industry is among the worst hit from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that brought travel to a near-standstill as countries shut their borders. In a bid to conserve cash, airlines have laid off employees, deferred aircraft deliveries and sought government bailouts.

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

TOURNAMENT INFO Fixtures

Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE

Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia

Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia

Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE

Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia

Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

