UK records 9,284 new Covid-19 cases in rising trend

Britain on Sunday recorded 9,284 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks, driven by the spread of the more infectious Delta variant first detected in India.

Mass vaccination events have taken place across London over the weekend as the government tries to quicken its advanced programme to limit the impact of the variant.

Anyone over the age of 18 in England can book a vaccination.

The government said on Sunday that 81.6 per cent of the adult population had received their first vaccine dose, while 59.5 per cent had been given both.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week he was delaying a planned reopening of the economy, originally due to happen on Monday, until July 19.

Mr Johnson said that would allow more people to be vaccinated and reduce the risk of health services being overwhelmed.