UK identifies new Covid-19 variant first found in Yorkshire

A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in Yorkshire.

The UK is investigating a new coronavirus variant first detected in the Yorkshire region of England.

Public Health England said on Friday the new strain had been responsible for 49 new cases since April.

Officials said there was "currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective".

Most of the cases were identified in Yorkshire and Humber in northern England.

Dr Kev Smith from PHE said a “strange combination of mutations” was spotted a few weeks ago.

He said additional testing and tracing was taking place to monitor the spread of the variant.

"So far the people that we have identified are not particularly infectious, they're not really getting more sick than other cases of coronavirus and we're not seeing anything particularly worrying about it," he said.

"At the moment, we don't think it's more infectious than the other coronaviruses that we are seeing around."

The variant has been labelled a “variant under investigation”. It will progress to a “variant of concern” if it proves to be more infectious or capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity.

Greg Fell, director of public health in Sheffield, said people in the city should not be unduly worried by the new variant.

"Please don't be alarmed, we want you to continue doing what you have been doing for the past year. Follow the guidance, continue to wash your hands regularly and wear a mask indoors,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics said there are “early signs” of a potential rise in Covid-19 cases.

The figures, published on Friday, show that around one in 1,110 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to May 15 - up from one in 1,340 the previous week.

However, Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said it was too soon to know whether the increase would be sustained.

“This week there is a mixed picture of infection levels across the UK,” she said.

“Although we have seen an early indication of a potential increase in England, rates remain low and it is too soon to say if this is the start of a trend.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he remained confident the final stage of England’s unlocking would proceed on June 21.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

RACE CARD 6.30pm Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m 7.40pm Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m 8.15pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m 8.50pm Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

