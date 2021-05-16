UK government defends handling of Indian variant

File photo. A person receives a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Cullimore Chemist, in Edgware, London. Reuters

The British government on Sunday denied criticism that it was too slow to impose travel restrictions on India as a coronavirus variant identified in the subcontinent spreads in the UK.

England, Scotland and Wales will unlock parts of their economy on Monday but future plans for reopening have been put in doubt by the more transmissible variant.

It was "completely wrong" to suggest the UK could have acted faster to designate India as a red list country, meaning arriving travellers would have to enter quarantine in hotels, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.

Mr Hancock said India was placed under the strict travel restrictions in April before the variant, known as B16172, was under investigation.

The British government has come under criticism from opposition politicians over its decision to put Pakistan and Bangladesh on its red list before India.

Mr Hancock denied that the decision was influenced by a planned trip by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April for post-Brexit trade talks.

"We take these decisions based on the evidence," he said of the visit, which was eventually scrapped because of surging Covid-19 cases in India.

Indoor hospitality and entertainment venues such as cinemas, museums and sports areas will open their doors in most parts of the UK for the first time in months on Monday.

People and families will be able to meet with some restrictions in private houses under the new measures.

Mr Hancock said the reopening could go ahead despite 1,300 cases of the Indian variant in the UK because of the country's successful vaccination campaign and close monitoring of cases.

But he sounded a note of caution over plans to completely lift restrictions on June 21.

"We're in a race between the vaccination programme and the virus," Mr Hancock said.

"And this new variant has given the virus some extra legs in that race, but we have a high degree of confidence that the vaccine will overcome."

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Last 10 NBA champions 2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1

2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3

2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2

2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1

2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3

2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1

2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2

2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3

2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1

2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

