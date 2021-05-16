India records fewer new Covid-19 cases, but daily death toll still above 4,000

Bodies are buried in shallow graves on the banks of the Ganges at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. AP

India reported a smaller rise in daily coronavirus cases for a third day in a row on Sunday, but the number of deaths in 24 hours was higher than 4,000, taking the overall death toll to 270,000.

Deaths rose by 4,077, while infections rose by 311,170 – the smallest daily increase in cases in more than three weeks, Health Ministry data showed.

Total infections rose by more than two million in the week, and deaths by nearly 28,000.

A second wave of infections hit Indian in February, putting hospitals and medical staff under pressure.

The number of cases has fallen steadily in places hit by the initial surge in infections. These include western Maharashtra state and the Delhi capital region, where stringent lockdowns were imposed.

Federal health officials said on Saturday that the overall rate of positive results from tests had dipped to 19.8 per cent from 21.9 per cent in the previous week, leading to hope that infections have started to stabilise.

But surges were reported in states such as Tamil Nadu in the south and in rural areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials on Saturday to strengthen rural healthcare resources and boost surveillance as the virus spreads rapidly in those areas, after ravaging the cities.

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of a practice it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages.

Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which Hindus consider holy, shocked a nation reeling from the world's worst surge in infections.

Although media have linked the bodies to the pandemic, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has not publicly revealed the cause of death.

"The administration has information that bodies of those who have succumbed to Covid-19 or any other disease are being thrown into rivers instead of being disposed of in proper rituals," a senior state official, Manoj Kumar Singh, said in a May 14 letter to district heads.

"As a result, bodies have been recovered from rivers in many places."

Mr Singh confirmed the letter to Reuters but said autopsies on four or five bodies in Ghazipur district did not indicate a virus infection.

"The bodies are decomposed, so I am not sure in this state it can be found corona[virus] positive," he said.

State government spokesman Navneet Sehgal denied media reports that as many as 2,000 corpses of possible virus victims were pulled from rivers in the state and neighbouring Bihar in recent days.

"We keep recovering 10 to 20 bodies every now and then," he said on Saturday.

Some riverside villages did not cremate their dead in respect for Hindu traditions during some periods of religious significance, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has been badly hit by the second surge.

Health experts said many cases went undetected in villages, where most of the state's population live.

In his letter, Mr Singh said a lack of funds for materials such as firewood for cremation, religious beliefs in some communities, and families abandoning victims for fear of the disease were among the likely reasons for the dumping of bodies.

He asked village officials to ensure no corpses were thrown into water and said the state government would pay poor families 5,000 rupees ($68) each to cremate or bury bodies of the dead.

The state has also asked police to patrol rivers to stop the practice.

India has been reporting about 4,000 Covid-19 deaths a day for nearly two weeks, but health experts said the toll was probably much higher because of factors such as poor testing in rural areas.

The rise in deaths led to backlogs at crematoriums in many places and increased the cost of last rites.

The world's largest vaccine-producing nation had fully vaccinated just over 40.4 million people – 2.9 per cent of its 1.35 billion population – as of Sunday, according to data from the government's Co-Win portal.

India will have 516 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by July, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Last 10 NBA champions 2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1

2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3

2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2

2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1

2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3

2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1

2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2

2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3

2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1

2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

