Ten killed in Ballymurphy shooting in Northern Ireland were ‘entirely innocent’

Family members celebrate after an inquest ruled the victims of the Ballymurphy shooting in 1971 were innocent. Reuters

Ten people killed in a 1971 British Army operation in Belfast were innocent, an inquest set up to examine one of the bloodiest days in Northern Ireland’s three decades of unrest found on Tuesday.

The inquest, which began in November 2018, examined the deaths in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast.

The shootings occurred during the era known as the Troubles, when armed troops patrolled streets of the British-ruled province riven by sectarian conflict.

The victims included a Catholic priest and a mother-of-eight who served tea to soldiers. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday it was “one of the most tragic days” of the conflict.

The coroner, Judge Siobhan Keegan, found nine of the 10 victims were killed by British soldiers. The court did not definitively say who shot the 10th victim.

She delivered her findings to applause from families of the victims shortly after the UK government announced it would introduce legislation to give greater protection to former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.

“All of the deceased were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question,” she said.

Briege Voyle, whose mother Joan Connolly was among the victims, said the finding confirmed what she already knew.

“Now the world knows – my mummy was an innocent woman – she wasn’t a gunwoman,” she said outside court.

John Teggart, whose father Daniel was shot 14 times, said he was overjoyed with the ruling.

“My father can rest in peace knowing he’s an innocent man. That means a lot to me,” he said.

The deaths over a three-day period of disorder in Ballymurphy, a housing estate, in a Catholic-majority area, occurred in the days after the introduction of internment in the province. The policy involved the arrest and detention of paramilitary suspects without trial.

Father Hugh Mullan, the 38-year-old priest who died, was helping an injured man and waving a white object before he was shot twice in the back, the inquiry found.

The coroner said there was not enough evidence to say who shot the 10th victim, John James McKerr.

Judge Keegan said it was “shocking” that the state did not carry out a proper investigation into the killing.

Questions also remain unanswered about the identity of the soldiers who shot many of the victims, the judge added.

No one has been charged or convicted in connection with any of the killings. The inquest was a fact-finding exercise and not a criminal trial.

About 3,600 people were killed in the sectarian confrontation between Irish nationalist militants, pro-British loyalist paramilitaries and Britain’s military that largely came to an end after a 1998 peace agreement.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

