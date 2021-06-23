Second Berlin conference brings progress on ending foreign interference in Libya

Conference of foreign leaders aimed to shore up planned elections and get mercenaries out of country

Libya is moving closer to ejecting foreign mercenaries and military groups from its soil, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Progress towards ending outside interference in Libya was made at a gathering of Libyan representatives and international powers in Berlin, the second conference on the conflict to take place in the German capital.

"We have progress in terms of mercenaries," Najla Mangoush told reporters at the close of the UN and German-led conference.

"Hopefully within the coming days, mercenaries from both sides are going to be withdrawing, and I think this is going to be encouraging.

"We've built the trust measurement from both sides and then other steps will follow," she added.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that although progress had been made, the withdrawals would likely proceed gradually.

"I believe that between the Turkish and the Russian sides, there was also an understanding that if you stop, this will not mean that everybody will take their mercenaries back overnight," he said.

Mr Maas said Germany "will not falter" in its pursuit of ridding Libya of foreign mercenaries but warned that a military imbalance could be created if one side withdrew its mercenaries faster than the other.

Earlier in the day, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh called on the international community to take Libya seriously and to respect its sovereignty.

He also promised to stop at nothing to ensure national elections, set for December 24, go ahead.

We must put an end to all foreign interference, including the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya

Antonio Guterres

"I will not shy away from any efforts to make sure we overcome any obstacles in the way of sticking to the national elections and to make it possible for the people of Libya to elect officials," he told representatives from the US, UAE, UK and other countries.

The unity government took office in March with the backing of the UN and Western powers.

It replaced two warring governments that had ruled different parts of Libya, which had been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for free participation in the elections, which many see as key to securing a lasting peace in the country, as well as in a community-led reconciliation programme.

“We must put an end to all foreign interference, including the full withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya," he said.

"I urge Libyan and and external parties to agree on a comprehensive plan with clear timelines to achieve this goal, which UNSMIL stands ready to support.”

Some $189m had been requested to meet humanitarian needs in Libya, he said, adding that the first group of UN peacekeeping monitors would be deployed to the North African country "soon".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Libya had its best opportunity in years to move forward as a safe and sovereign country.

“We share the goal of a sovereign, stable, unified, secure Libya, free from foreign interference,” he said. “It’s what the people of Libya deserve, it’s critical to regional security as well."

Read More

Libya’s Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush, in Tripoli this year. GettyLibya's first female foreign minister, Najla Mangoush, rallies international support for peace plans

Second Libya conference in Berlin to push for election plan

But Mr Dbeibeh raised a number of concerns over Libya's progress towards becoming a peaceful, democratic state.

The prime minister said Libya's legislature had not made "serious efforts" to create electoral laws and a functioning constitution.

One of the issues at hand is exactly what Libyans will vote for, particularly if the president should be directly elected.

Libya's High National Election Commission (HNEC) has said a decision on the constitution should be made by July 1 to prevent a delay to the December 24 election.

Mr Dbeibah told the conference that the continued presence of mercenaries and foreign military personnel in the country could jeopardise the political process.

“There are security concerns over the political process based on the direct and armed control of mercenaries in some areas, the presence of military forces with political dimensions… and the presence of some terrorists,” he said.

The meeting at the foreign ministry in Berlin followed a conference in January 2020 at which leaders agreed to respect a UN arms embargo and to push Libya's warring parties to agree to a full ceasefire.

For the further stabilisation of the country, it is crucial that elections take place as planned and that foreign fighters and mercenaries really do leave Libya

Heiko Maas

Germany is acting as an intermediary.

Countriesinvolved in the process include the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the UAE, Italy and Turkey.

Before the conference, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that much has been achieved in the past two years.

An October ceasefire agreement included a demand that all foreign fighters and mercenaries leave Libya within 90 days and a transitional government took office in February.

But “many challenges still lie ahead of us”, said Mr Maas.

“For the further stabilisation of the country, it is crucial that elections take place as planned and that foreign fighters and mercenaries really do leave Libya.”

He said that Wednesday’s conference launches a new phase “in which we no longer only talk about Libya, but in which we are now speaking with Libyan men and women about the future of their country”.

Ms Mangoush, the Libyan foreign minister, said: "It’s time for actions because my people have heard enough."

Updated: June 23, 2021 08:15 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils the logo for Expo 2020 Dubai, based on a 4,000-year-old gold ring, in 2016. Courtesy: Dubai Government Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid marks 100-day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Government
London mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to lead a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images 

London mayor pleads for return of international visitors to 'green' city

Europe
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
Female students at the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military School under the patronage of the Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union. Wam

Sheikha Fatima launches Women, Peace and Security Centre of Excellence

UAE Government
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world