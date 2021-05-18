Nurse who helped to save Boris Johnson's life quits in protest at treatment

File photo: New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee speaks about her efforts to help save coronavirus patient British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. TVNZ via AP

A nurse credited with helping to save Prime Minister Boris Johnson's life last year has quit the UK health service in protest at the government's lack of "respect" for frontline staff.

New Zealand-born Jenny McGee was one of two intensive-care nurses who gave Mr Johnson treatment around the clock a year ago in a central London hospital when he was struck down with Covid-19.

He said later that he pulled through only because of their care, but his government has since faced anger from nurses for offering a pay rise of only 1 per cent, which is effectively a cut, after inflation.

"We're not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve," Ms McGee told a Channel 4 TV documentary to be broadcast next Monday.

"I'm just sick of it. So I've handed in my resignation."

She refused to take part in a Downing Street photo opportunity last July, saying: "Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn't led very effectively – the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages."

"It was just very upsetting."

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, said Ms McGee's resignation was a "devastating indictment of Boris Johnson's approach to the people who put their lives on the line for him and our whole country".

But Downing Street said: "This government will do everything in our power to support" staff of the National Health Service, stressing they had been excluded from a pay freeze affecting other public-sector workers.

In the documentary, Ms McGee said it was "surreal" seeing the prime minister in her hospital.

"All around him there were lots and lots of sick patients, some of whom were dying," she recalled.

"I remember seeing him and thinking he looked very, very unwell. He was a different colour, really.

"They are very complicated patients to look after and we just didn't know what was going to happen."

A worse wave of the pandemic hit Britain in the winter, and Ms McGee said the situation on her wards leading up to Christmas "was just a cesspool of Covid".

"At that point, I don't know how to describe the horrendousness of what we were going through," she said.

On Tuesday, Ms McGee said she planned to take up a new nursing job in the Caribbean, but hoped to return to the NHS in the future.

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

'Joker' Directed by: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix Rating: Five out of five stars

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

'Dark Waters' Directed by: Todd Haynes Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper Rating: ****

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

