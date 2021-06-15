Nicolas Sarkozy denies illegal election campaign funding

Ex-French president tells court he was the political leader and not involved in logistics of campaign

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for the hearing on Tuesday. AFP
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for the hearing on Tuesday. AFP

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court on Tuesday and denied any role in the alleged illegal financing of his 2012 re-election campaign.

A Paris court will determine if Mr Sarkozy was aware of a system of false invoices allegedly intended to cover up election overspending.

The former president, 66, is accused of spending almost twice the legal maximum of €22.5 million ($27.5m) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

Read More

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court for the verdict on Monday. Getty ImagesNicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for corruption

The trial began last month but on Tuesday Mr Sarkozy made his first appearance.

“You have in front of you someone whose life has been dedicated to politics for 40 years,” he told the court. Mr Sarkozy said he was the political leadership of the campaign but was not involved in organisational or logistical details. He said that as the incumbent president fighting for re-election he had other priorities, including newspaper interviews, TV appearances and more than 40 rallies between mid-February and May 2012. He said he “never” gave any direct instruction to service providers in charge of the organisation of his rallies because his team did that. His comments were in response to an investigative magistrate’s conclusions that Mr Sarkozy and his team decided to hold “spectacular and expensive rallies” in 2012, contributing to the alleged campaign cost of €42.8m.

The investigation did not establish whether Mr Sarkozy took an active part in the process or ordered fraudulent actions himself.

Twelve other people and the company that organising the campaign rallies face charges ranging from forgery to breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Published: June 15, 2021 07:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
British barrister Karim Khan has been appointed as the International Criminal Court's new chief prosecutor. Reuters

Meet the Yazidi champion who is the new ICC chief prosecutor

World
Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, described the UK’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there are ways to open up travel safely. Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Airways chief calls UK 'crazy' for not exploiting success of vaccination drive

Aviation
The UK Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai was built by McLaren Construction and designed by British artist and designer Es Devlin. UK

AI to create poetry for UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

World
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England lockdown rules: what is allowed now and what changes on June 21

Europe
Martin Bashir worked in the United States for over a decade after leaving the BBC. Associated Press. 

BBC exonerates staff over rehiring of Martin Bashir amid Diana allegations

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez